Okay, folks. Grab your snorkels because this one is going to be a deep dive. And it all started out with a quote I found from Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoievski. According to him, “Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking so as not to offend the imbeciles.”

That got me to, against his prediction, think. And when I get to thinking, I get to Googling. Specifically, has humanity reached peak ignorance? And that led me to the Mysterians.

Prior to this, the only Mysterians I knew were from the band ? and the Mysterians, the group best known for the 1966 song “96 Tears.” And Mysterio is a villain who vexes Spiderman and Daredevil. Aside from that, I was clueless.

However, this is different. It seems that Mysterianism is a philosophical view. According to what I could find, it is the belief that human consciousness has nothing to do with the supernatural; it arises from neural activity, but the human brain just isn’t built to understand it.

It could be that German polymath Johann Wolfgang von Goethe was right when he said, “All intelligent thoughts have already been thought; what is necessary is only to try to think them again.” That’s a cheery prospect.

Along those lines, British philosopher Colin McGinn has spoken about a condition called “cognitive closure.” According to McGinn, “the mind/body problem – how physical processes in our brain give rise to consciousness – prove to be intractable in that their true solutions are simply inaccessible to the human mind.” In other words, the whole mind/body issue has a natural solution; it’s just that our brains aren’t capable of finding it.

Perhaps the Technological Singularity is upon us. That is the point where our advancement in mechanics becomes irreversible, and mankind gets to deal with the consequences, be they bad or good.

Who knows? Maybe Our Artificial Intelligence overlords will be able to tell us how a series of biological functions result in mankind having self-awareness.

What do you think? I know I am asking a lot of questions in a lot of different directions, but this is an issue that has bothered me for quite some time, and I welcome the person who can tell me: How does one quantify consciousness? For that matter, is consciousness what we also refer to as the soul?

The internet says no. If what I read is to be believed (and honestly, I don’t know what to believe anymore from going online), consciousness and the soul are different. Spiritual consciousness is the belief in God and how He interacts with the body. Regular, run of the mill consciousness refers to “time, space, and spatial distances.” Our interaction with these realities influence us as we stumble through life.

Perhaps the poets of Supertramp summed it up nicely in The Logical Song off the album Breakfast in America:

There are times when all the world’s asleep

The questions run too deep

For such a simple man

Won’t you please, please tell me what we’ve learned

I know it sounds absurd

Please tell me who I am.

Anyone? Anyone?