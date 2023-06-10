Questions. So many questions, and so little time. Perhaps you can help. There are several things in life that vex me, and I would love to find the answers before I shed this mortal coil.

For instance, which is worse – packing peanuts or styrofoam? Anyone who has received a package filled with the vile things know that they stick, cling, and basically refuse to leave. Kind of like that visit from Aunt Clara, who overstayed her welcome.

For years “sustainable” has been the rallying cry for the eco-warriors of the world. I contend the only thing on earth that will outlive us all is glitter. Face it – somewhere on your body is a fleck of the accursed adornment from a party you attended when you were a teenager.

Please feel free to add your personal vexations to this collection I have culled from the dark recesses of the internet. This is only a partial list.

Why didn’t the 3 Little Piggies build a house underground? If he had been bitten by a radioactive man, would Spiderman’s name have been Manman? If olive oil is made from olives and sesame oil is made from sesame seeds, what is baby oil made from?

They say money doesn’t grow on trees… so why do banks have branches? If something “goes without saying,” why do people still say it? If bald people work in a restaurant, do they still need to wear a hairnet?

If you have described something as indescribable, haven’t you already described it? Do you think if anything is possible, it’s still possible for anything to be impossible? Why is sandwich meat round when bread is square?

Is it possible that morality is derived from morons, just as electricity is derived from electrons? Would it be acceptable to say that the opposite of progress is Congress because the opposite of pro is con? Why do we say that an alarm clock goes ‘off’ when it actually turns on?

Why is it that when people are asked what they would bring to a deserted island, they never answer “a boat?” Do Roman nurses and health care workers refer to an IV as a four?

Next are a collection of posers upon which you can chew. The answers are in parenthesis. What are two things you can never eat for breakfast? (Lunch and Dinner) What is always coming but never arrives? (Tomorrow) What gets wetter the more it dries? (A towel)

What word would you use to describe a man who does not have all his fingers on one hand? (Normal, because people usually have half their fingers on one hand.) A girl fell off a 50-foot ladder but didn’t get hurt. How come? (She fell off the bottom step)

If any of these questions baffled, befuddled or bewildered you, congratulations! That makes two of us. To be honest, questions that require me to think have always been my Achilles Heel. Oh, well. We cannot all be bright. At least I did not completely strike out on this last poser. If a plane crashes on the border between the United States and Canada, where do they bury the survivors? Nowhere – you do not bury survivors.