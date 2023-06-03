Well, after trying to scare the wits out of everyone with yesterday’s threat of a robot takeover of humanity, I felt today might be a good time for some palate cleansers. Such as, “Popular Mechanics” reports that scientists have solved the mystery of how the Mayan calendar works.

In case you’ve forgotten about the Mayan Calendar, it was a scant 11 years ago when the date that ended the 5,126 year-long cycle of the Long Count calendar, December 21, 2012, was seen as the end of civilization in some circles. Apparently, they were wrong.

Tim Newcomb’s article cites a study published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica where two Tulane University scholars highlighted how researchers never could quite explain the 819-day count calendar until they broadened their view.

The authors wrote that the problem lay in prior research, which sought to show planetary connections for the 819-day count. The calendar’s four-part, color-directional scheme was too short to fit well with the periods of visible planets.

That meant the Mayans took a 45-year view of planetary alignment and coded it into a calendar that had left modern scholars scratching their heads. Until they looked at it over 16,380 days (roughly 45 years), not just 819 days. That’s a total of 20 819-day timelines. Problem solved!

Also from Popular Mechanics, an energy article teases us with its “come hither” headline: “Bizarre New Time Crystals Could Make the World More Wireless.” For details we go to Jackie Appel, who wrote that scientists found a way to amplify light using time crystals.

“But, what are time crystals?” you would rightly ask. They are a relatively new discovery, having only been around for about a decade. They are described as “a phase of matter that change constantly without ever burning energy.” People much smarter than I claim the crystals, referred to as photonic time crystals, could someday revolutionize the communications industry.

Finally, we come to the bees. No, not as in “the birds and…” According to Becca Inglis of “The Cool Down,” researchers have created tiny robots that could replace dying bumblebees. Scientists claim they are supposedly superior to its natural counterparts.

This research hails from Finland, where scientists have developed small robots that can fly, which could help to pollinate vital crops across the globe.

The robots, created at Tampere University, are made of stimuli-responsive polymers, which in the past have been used as building materials in soft-bodied, remotely controlled robots.

It had been shown that the polymers could make robots walk, swim, or jump. This is the first time, however, that researchers found a way to make their stimuli-responsive robots fly.

Referred to as “Tinkerbell” robots, the bots weigh a whopping 1.2 milligrams.

Because of their size and porous composition, they can travel by floating on the wind.

What does this mean for humanity? In the future, millions of artificial dandelion seeds carrying pollen could be distributed across the globe. Using light, these robot pollinators could be steered toward any trees and plants that need to be pollinated.

See? Not all news from the world of science is bad news. At least, not until the robot uprising.