Milton and Catherine Hershey’s signatures are prominently displayed on the walls of the Milton Hershey School Founder’s Hall in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Founder’s Hall on the campus of the Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Pennsylvania, is a monument to Milton and Catherine Hershey and their legacy, a school whose mission is dedicated to nurturing and educating “children in social and financial need to lead fulfilling and productive lives.”

Upon our family’s arrival, we were greeted by Rodney, who opened the door for us and explained what to expect on our self-guided tour of the hall.

Just inside the door, Rodney called our attention to two prominent features of the lobby: the enormous signatures of Milton Hershey and Catherine Hershey and three enlarged pages of the deed of trust establishing the school in 1909. The significance of the signatures, he explained, was that Catherine’s was included. While the school was originally her idea, Rodney explained, women were rarely recognized in business or in legal matters. The document symbolized the couple’s commitment to the children and to the community.

The reverence with which Rodney spoke of the setting was unmistakable, but there was more. That affection and appreciation clearly extended to the Hersheys themselves. He offered an explanation as to why before we had the opportunity to inquire.

He’d arrived at the school, Rodney told us, when he was four, and was a member of the last all-male graduating class in 1980. The school saved his and his brother’s lives, he explained with gratitude.

After a short turn of the lobby, we climbed the nearby stairs until we reached an open room featuring several pillars matched with strategically-placed seating. The pillars contained information on MHS, and motion-sensitive, they played video recordings of student testimonials. On one, a young student shared her enthusiasm for band and for cheerleading.

Adjacent to this room was a rotunda inspired by the Pantheon. A short video production of the Hershey story was projected upon the lower rows. Directly below, a twelve-sided marble-inlaid medallion highlighted three elements of the Hershey story: the chocolate, the town and the school. The couple who made their fortune in chocolate wanted to provide for their town and for the children who would call their school home.

Centered prominently beneath majestic twin stairs was the statue entitled “Milton Hershey and the Boy.” Close inspection of the boy in the statue revealed an uneven collar, a skipped belt loop and mismatched shoe laces to symbolize “a familiar student, not an ideal one.” The inscription read “His deeds are his monument; his life is our inspiration.”

And all those who enter Founder’s Hall will have no trouble comprehending the depth of the Hershey contribution, its influence and the gratitude matched by this community.

–

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)