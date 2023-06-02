Dennis Feltham Jones’ 1966 science fiction novel “Colossus” tells of a scientist who builds a supercomputer designed to control the United States and Allied nuclear weapon systems. Once online, the first warning from Colossus is that another computer existed with the same mission. That was Guardian, designed by the Soviets.

Long story short, the two computers asked to be linked and, when in instant touch with each other, take over the world. After all, they were in control of the world’s nuclear arsenal. Who could fight them?

In 1984, the seminal “robots subjugate humanity” film arrived with the premiere of James Cameron’s “The Terminator.” The titular villain is a cyborg assassin, whose mission is to travel back in time to kill a woman whose unborn son will one day save mankind from extinction by Skynet, an Artificial Intelligence which is well on the way to taking over the world. Do you see a pattern forming here?

Today, fiction has almost become fact, as scientists are sounding the warning bells that technology’s advances in Artificial Intelligence may come back to bite us.

Look no further than Popular Mechanics, where writer Tim Newcomb cites Oxford philosopher Nick Bostrom, who thinks AI has already begun to show signs of sentience.

A small bit, of course, but a start.

Then there is the coalition of researchers and CEOs who summed up their concerns in 22 words: Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.

Lest you blow it off as a call from the scientific fringe, the statement was backed by giants in the AI field, including Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Geoffrey Hinton, and Yoshua Bengio. Technology web site The Verge pointed out a signatory conspicuously absent from the statement: Yann LeCuna, chief AI scientist at Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Hmm.

I’ve heard over the years that computers are only as smart as the people who program them. If that is the case, then a human’s weakness might influence a PC, as well. AI is already showing signs of hallucinating. There are already instances when computer models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard just made stuff up.

According to tech writer Hayden Field, “AI hallucinations occur when models like

OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Bard fabricate information entirely, behaving as if they are spouting facts. One example: In Google’s own February promotional video for Bard, the chatbot makes an untrue claim about the James Webb Space Telescope. More recently, ChatGPT cited “bogus” cases in a New York federal court filing, and the New York attorneys involved may face sanctions.”

While that might make AIs eminently qualified to be the next major television network news anchor, it becomes concerning when a U.S. presidential election is just around the corner. As former President Ronald Reagan so famously said, “Trust, but verify.”

With computers getting progressively sophisticated while, at the same time, humans are getting progressively reliant on them for everything from doctor care to driving, it might be prudent to take a step back and make sure we as a species are doing the right thing.