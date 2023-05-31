Home lifestyle Wayback Wednesday lifestyle Wayback Wednesday May 31, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Cady’s Restaurant and Clooney’s Jewelry Store on Market Street. Cady’s Restaurant and Clooney’s Jewelry Store on Market Street. View Comments Editor's Picks Ohio officer indicted by Mason grand jury Ledger Independent - May 31, 2023 An Ohio police officer has been indicted for reckless homicide in connection with a car chase that resulted in the death of another man. Bracken among counties selected for AG primary audit Ledger Independent - May 29, 2023 FRANKFORT — The Office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said 12 randomly selected counties will undergo a 2023 post-primary election inquiry. Locals promote mental health awareness Ledger Independent - May 26, 2023 May is Mental Health Awareness Month and some counselors and therapists in Mason County want to spread awareness about their professions and the importance of mental health. Hunters harvest near-record number of wild turkeys this spring Ledger Independent - May 22, 2023 FRANKFORT — Kentucky turkey hunters reported an impressive harvest of 35,655 turkeys this spring, the second highest total on record for the state. MPD, MCSO to participate in ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign Ledger Independent - May 19, 2023 As we approach the Memorial Day holiday, Maysville Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are joining the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety in reminding motorists to Click It or Ticket. Load more