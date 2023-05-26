Earlier this month I got out of my car at work, as one is wont to do before entering a building. Laying on the pavement, I spied a maple seed. The seed was laying on the pavement – not me. Keep up!

I idly picked it up and tossed it into the wind. As it did when I was a child, the seed made a perfect whirling helicopter, gently landing on the ground. I felt years of tension melt away in that one perfect moment from my childhood.

Which got me thinking of other things I did as a kid. You probably can recall these, as well. For example, do you remember when you turned the basement light off at night, running upstairs before a monster got you?

What about hiding from your Mother by burrowing into the clothing rack in a department store? Or trying to scramble back up a playground slide?

When I was a young tadpole, a string on a stick with a rock as bait was all I needed for a mud puddle fishing expedition. No, silly, I did not catch a thing. Except in my imagination.

Did you ever try to force two magnets to touch the same poles? If not, at least I wager you talked or sang into a fan and laughed at the funny distortion it made of your voice.

Another object that made weird noises was talking through an empty paper towel tube. It was also good for pretending you were peering through a telescope.

One of the things I miss from childhood is making a fort out of blankets. It goes without saying there was a secret password with which to gain entrance. I also made a mobile home out of an appliance box. It had windows, shelves and everything.

Whiling away the boredom at Orangeburg Elementary School was easy with the right tools. Examples include disassembling your ink pen and playing with the spring, poking holes into your eraser with the sharp tip of your pencil, and crafting airplanes out of a sheet of paper (that is, as long as your teacher wasn’t looking).

Try to remember the sense of pride you’d feel when the teacher asked you to clean the blackboard erasers. Or having class interrupted by a fire drill, and the controlled chaos that ensued.

The only thing better to kill time was watching KET specials. It’s funny – my sister Robin and I both remember the same one: Bartleby the Scrivener, based on the Herman Melville short story. Even now we’ll throw an “I would prefer not to” into our conversations, in reference to the title character.

As you know, I love advances in tech. The nerdier, the better. However, I do feel sorry for our younger generation. Instant access to information is just a Google search away. It just seems that the young ‘uns are being deprived of knowing the mechanics of why things work.

That’s enough introspection for now. I’m going back to my maple seed helicopters and a simpler time. Right after I finish the game I am playing on my virtual reality goggles.