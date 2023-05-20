(EDITOR’S NOTE: Robert Roe is on vacation this week. We are publishing an encore of a previous column.)

I have always heard it is not what you know – it is what you think of in time. And recently I read of a family who took a lot of time in eulogizing their father.

WTLV-TV in Jacksonville reported about a man who died after living a life that…well…let’s say could have been lived better. At least that is what his family apparently thought. I am omitting the person’s name out of respect for his kin. If they didn’t get it from their father, I thought the least I could do was save them a modicum of discomfort.

The obituary for the deceased, published in the Florida Times-Union, reads like a Don Rickles roast. Here are some of the lowlights:

The man died June 27, 2022, “living a long life,” according to his family, but “much longer than he deserved. From a young age, he was a ladies’ man and an abusive alcoholic, solidifying his commitment to both with the path of destruction he left behind, damaging his adult children, and leaving them broken.”

The man had family but was, according to the obit, “a dad to none” and “incapable of love.” He was “survived by his three children, no four. Oops, five children. Well as of 2022 we believe there is one more that we know about, but there could be more. His love was abundant when it came to himself, but for his children it was limited.”

When it came to how this gentleman lived his life, nothing was left to the imagination. “(His) hobbies included abusing his first wife and children. He loved to start projects but never followed through on any of them. He enjoyed the life of a bar fly for many years and had a quaint little living space, studio, above his favorite hole in the wall, the club Nashville.”

How about his work life? “(He) did spend over 20 years in the NYPD, but even his time in service was negligent at best. Because of his alcohol addiction, his Commanding Officer took away his gun and badge, replacing them with a broom until he could get his act together.

“(He) did claim to be clean and sober for over thirty years, but never worked any of the twelve steps, including the eighth and ninth steps with his children, making amends. He possesses no redeeming qualities for his children, including the ones he knew, and the ‘ones he knew about.’

“It will be challenging to miss (him) because he was narcissistic. (His) passing proves that evil does eventually die, and it marks a time of healing, which will allow his children to get the closure they deserve.”

Wow. I am thinking the family might have had some residual anger issues to work through. On the bright side, though, their hatred of their father did bring the family together, so let’s just call the whole situation glass half full.

As Shakespeare wrote in “Hamlet,” brevity is the soul of wit. So I think I will take a page from the obituary of one Douglas Legler of North Dakota. The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead summed up his passing simply: “Doug died.”