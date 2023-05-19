Sure, the headline says “Things I Have Learned Along The Way,” but that introduction seemed a tad shallow. However, since I am shallow, I’ll allow it. Put on your thinking caps and let’s learn!

This is something I’ve learned by being on both sides of the equation: the only thing worse than being on a diet is working with someone who is on a diet. I have no idea why the urge to lose weight is coupled with the urge to over-share, but there it is.

The next one is a variation on an original bon mot. I have found that he who laughs last is slow to get the joke. No laughing best here. If you are the final person in the group to start chuckling, it is usually because the punchline just sank in.

Wherever you go, there you are. I like this witticism because it is so true. Whether you are running toward something, away from something, or just running in place, you are where you are. Enjoy the view.

History is like your car’s rear-view mirror: what’s behind us is behind us. Yes I know that those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it. I, instead, am referring to living in the past. While the occasional reminiscence is nice, living in the then is robbing you of living in the now.

Anyone who knows me is aware that most of what I know comes from TV and movie characters. It’s amazing how some things written on a script page have real-life applications. Take, for instance, one of Darth Vader’s last lines in “Star Wars: Rogue One.” The Sith lord admonishes an underling to not choke on their aspirations. Get it? Darth Vader, appearing one night only at the Chuckle Hut.

But seriously, folks, the humerous throwaway line rings true. Do not bite off more than you can chew. Stay in your lane. It’s great to reach for higher goals, just do not overreach. The point is, keep your hopes and dreams attainable.

The next saying is more of a hope for smooth sailing in your life. And who better offer this sage wisdom than “Star Trek’s” Mr. Spock. Live long and prosper. The Vulcan’s parting phrase has been used by children, seniors, and all ages in between. And it never gets old. Four simple words that wish a lifetime of happiness and well-being. Can you add anything more to that?

Here is one I just read the other day: Don’t apologize when you don’t have anything to be sorry for. I know I am not the only person who, after a day at work, comes home and parses every conversation I had over the day, searching for something I might have said wrong or anything that would breach protocol. I proceed to spend the night dwelling on it, making for an unpleasant night’s sleep.

The only thing I can ask you to do is try to recall a conversation, any conversation, from March 21, 1909. Can’t do it, can you? And I will bet you dollars to doughnuts that some things were said in anger over the course of the day. But, guess what? The sun still rose on the 22nd.

I know you are an important cog in life’s eternal machine, but there are others taking the same path as you. So, if there is one thing I hope you learn from my meager scribblings, it is not to beat yourself up over the small stuff.