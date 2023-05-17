Last weekend my husband Alex and I visited a few area farmers. The warm weather has felt like a breath of fresh air and we welcomed the opportunity to get out on the land and see the hills come alive again.

When we make visits, it’s best not to be too full. If we are lucky a few bites of spoonfuls and handfuls are handed to us. We finished the day with an arm full of fresh herbs and a belly full of sun-kissed strawberries.

The gift of the first pick of crops has a special sincerity about it. The strawberries had yet to see the inside of a refrigerator and had been picked about 15 minutes before we arrived. We got there just in time to see the tender red heart-shaped fruit get rinsed, the stem clipped off, halved and thrown into a bowl. The inside was almost as red as the skin of the strawberry itself.

It tasted like summer. I could have crawled into a hammock with a bowl of those delicious strawberries and never left.

Beloved by children and adults, a strawberry reminds us of the sweetness in life. A member of the rose family, they are also the only fruits with seeds on the outside.

If you don’t enjoy strawberries, you are definitely a minority. Over 94 percent of households in the United States consume these yummy treats. I’ll take them any way I can get them, in the raw or smothered onto angel food cake with honey. It’s impossible to eat just one.

The cultivation of strawberries can be traced back to the 12 century BC, in ancient Rome. During medieval times, they were considered a symbol of peace, prosperity, and perfection. There are two theories on how strawberries may have derived their name. The first (and most popular) supposition is that straw was used around the strawberries after planting them to protect the soil around them. The second is that the actual strawberry plants have runners that look like straw when growing in the fields.

One of my favorite sweet treats, it is difficult to not appreciate the simplicity of such a healthy treat.

One cup of strawberries only has 55 calories, and they are also said to be a good source of folic acid, fiber, and potassium. Oddly enough these delicacies are actually not fruit or berries at all, but enlarged ends of the plants.

Don’t miss out on this delicious season. Today’s recipes include a few simple ways to enjoy fresh berries in their full ripe state, and a few tricks to still enjoying the unique texture after they have started to get a little soggy.

Good luck and enjoy!

Strawberries Manhattan

Refrigerate berries unwashed and loosely packed in a colander or basket lined with paper towels. Just before serving, rinse quickly with cold water and drain on paper towels; do not hull.

On each dessert plate, set a small cup or tiny bowl of sour cream and a generous spoonful of brown sugar. Each guest helps themselves to strawberries and dips berries in sour cream then brown sugar.

Strawberry Lemonade Jam

I usually leave the strawberries a little chunky. They are a treat to bite into and add a little texture to the presentation.

2 ½ cups coarsely chopped strawberries, stems removed

¾ cup sugar

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

3 tbsp cornstarch

Process berries in a blender till smooth. Stir in sugar. Whisk together lemon juice and cornstarch, and slowly add strawberry mix. Bring to a boil and allow to cool. Make sure you are stirring gradually the entire time. Remove from heat. Place plastic wrap over jam and chill until cold. Can be frozen or you can refrigerate for one week.

Strawberry Soup

In 13th century France, strawberries were once thought to be an aphrodisiac and were served in soups to newlyweds.

Makes 2 2/3 cups or 3 dessert servings. Great for any meal or dessert.

½ cup white wine

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons lemon peel

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1 pint strawberries

Hours before eating, blend all ingredients in a blender on medium except three strawberries. Cover and refrigerate. When ready to serve. Garnish with reserved strawberries sliced.

Strawberry Pie

8 servings

This is one of my favorite easy show-stopping pies. The crust is simple and tastes so sweet and crunchy against the smooth berries.

Crust:

¾ cup graham cracker crumbs

1 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp butter, melted

dash of salt.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a 9 inch pie plate, mix all ingredients and 1 tbsp water. With the back of the spoon, press mixture to the bottom and side of the plate. Bake for 8 minutes. Cool.

Filling:

20 ounces, or close, of fresh strawberries, stems removed

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

2 egg whites

In a small saucepan, drain liquid from strawberries; sprinkle with gelatin and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, just until gelatin dissolves; stir in lemon juice. Refrigerate, stirring occasionally, until mixture mounds when dropped from spoon.

In a medium bowl, with a mixer on high, beat gelatin and egg whites until light and fluffy. With rubber spatula, gently fold in drained berries; heap into pie crust. Refrigerate for 3 hours.

–

