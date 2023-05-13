Remember when you would reminisce about how inexpensive things were when you were younger? Electronics, not so much. While gasoline was once a dime a gallon, milk was as close as the nearest cow and you had to walk uphill (both ways) in the snow to get to and from school, life seemed peachy. Unless, of course, you were into electronics.

Does anyone use compact discs anymore? In the age of digital downloads, it would be easy to forget that audio had to be shared on a physical medium. I still remember my sister’s 8-track player when I was a child. Not to mention vinyl records and cassette tapes. Yet the prospect of an audio delivery system with no hiss, scratch of hum was, at the time, the holy grail of audio fidelity.

And boy, did you pay for it. My first CD player came from Sears in Eastgate Mall and cost a whopping $125. Discs at the time ran about twenty bucks apiece, so I invested in the soundtrack from the TV show “Miami Vice” for my first foray into digital perfection (Don’t judge me!).

It was the right choice. From Jan Hammer’s percussion-heavy theme music to Glenn Frey’s rocking “Smuggler’s Blues” to the eerie quiet of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” the disc showcased the highs, the lows, and the mid-range of clean, crisp music. Worth every penny.

The video equivalent, when the prices came down closer to consumer grade, was the VHS tape or the Betamax. The format war between the two raged for several years, until the VHS won out due to a wider variety and easier access to porn. No kidding – sexy stuff pretty much has driven every technological advance we have had as a species. It’s been studied by groups ranging from C/Net to the Business Insider. But, back to price.

The first VHS player I purchased set me back $600, and that was with a wired remote. Heck, I could even program twelve channels into the machine. And that was a lower priced model. My friend bought one for $1,200.

And let us not forget the television set. At one time the TV was a piece of furniture which took up as much room in your home as a recliner. And the weight was not the only thing hefty about the behemoths. The cost was commensurate with the size of the boob tubes. Compare that to today when televisions are wall-size and almost disposable. A 75-inch set now costs less than a fifth of an old-style TV, and they are wall mountable, making them seem more like art than furniture.

The progression of video delivery to disc took a slight detour with the videodisc, a literal video album inserted into what was basically a turntable for moving pictures, stylus needle and all.

After that idea crashed and burned, engineers got back on track with the release of the DVD player. A machine that you can get for under twenty dollars today cost me over $400 way back when.

And don’t get me started on computers. What originally cost several thousand dollars can now be purchased for under $200.

I have always said that the “good old days” really weren’t. It’s just the fog of time that makes it look so. As for me, I think the present, with it’s “gasoline costs are high, but look at the great price on this Windows 11 solid state drive computer” mentality, isn’t so bad.