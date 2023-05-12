Travis, Drew and I got to see the controlled demolition of DP&L’s burners last week. That factoid has nothing to do with today’s screed – I just thought I’d share. We made the stop before picking up supplies for our Quatro de Mayo company pot luck. The lunch would have been held on Cinco, but Shanika was going to be out of the office Friday, so we opted to celebrate a day early.

Since we were on beverage detail, a trip was made to Lee’s Famous Recipe for a gallon of their iced tea. I had already picked up a few liters of cola (truth be told, Amber picked it up for me – thanks, Amber!), so all we needed was ice to cool down our refreshments.

That is when we made the brilliant decision to pick up a ten-pound bag of ice from a Quickie-Mart. I gave Travis a five dollar bill to cover the cubes. Travis came back with the ice, but no change. The reason, he explained, was that the bag cost $5.49.

Five dollars and forty-nine cents. What!?!? Not wanting to sound old, but the last time I bought a small bag of ice it cost 99-cents. As soul-crushing as that may sound, it paled in comparison to when we returned to the radio station, where we were reminded (at length) that there was an ice machine in the building.

Three college educated fellows kicked in the pants by a lapse in situational awareness. Which proved, once again, that book sense does not translate into common sense.

That could be the theme song of my life. I’ve told you before about how, as an Orangeburg Elementary School student, I took a ten question test. The answers were simple: did the proffered statements pertain to North Korea or South Korea? Dumb luck should have been on my side, affording me at least a couple of correct answers.

That, however, did not turn out to be the case. I was able to correctly answer every question incorrectly. On what was basically a true-false test. It goes without saying that my school work did not get taped to the refrigerator door as a symbol of my academic excellence.

I’ll share one final example why I am the Eeyore of the karmic plane. As a Radio-Television student at Maysville Community College, Amanda Glasscock and I were given a field assignment to follow technology instructor James McMillan’s class as they took a tour of Wright-Patterson Air Force base.

The start of the day should have been a harbinger of what was to come, because when I went to an ATM it was broken, leaving me with an empty gas tank as well as empty pockets. Amanda graciously saved the day with the funds necessary to get us to the base and back.

Talk about an interesting trip! I videotaped the tour of the facility while Amanda interviewed people from the base. We saw lasers fire, classic aircraft from America’s aviation history, and did a walk-by of the mysterious Hangar 18, alleged home to alien remains and technology (we obviously did not get a tour).

After a long day of work, Amanda and I went back to the college to review our footage. Hitting the “play” button, the videotape showed beautiful video of concrete throughout the base. That is correct – I had the camera on when I thought if was off and vice versa. So instead of beautiful displays of our nation’s history of aeronautics, I had videotaped the wonders of the concrete industry…and shots of my shoes.

What are the odds of making the wrong choice 100% of the time? If you hitch your wagon to my star, I would say pretty good. On the bright side, if we go to Vegas and you do the opposite of what I do, you’ll probably come home rich.