Kauai, Hawaii, is known as the “garden isle” because abundant rainfall contributes to its lush landscape.

The Immaculate Conception Church on Kauai, Hawaii, was built in the early 1900s.

Kauai, Hawaii, is many things. It’s lush green landscapes, tropical plants and an endless supply of waterfalls. It’s sand and beaches, crashing waves. To most, it is an exotic destination. A place to which we travel.

But Kauai is also home to many people. It’s where they reside. They live, they shop, they go to school and to church.

Understandably, my husband and I are more inclined to see our destinations through the lens of a traveler. But if we are away on Sundays, we attend mass. And going to church provides the gentle reminder that we are also present at someone’s home.

On Kauai, we attended mass at The Immaculate Conception.

It’s a simple church. Built in the early 1900s. There’s no central air, but the windows are kept open to allow in the refreshing breeze.

Before mass began, I couldn’t help but take a look around and wonder: who are the other travelers? And who are the parishioners who call this simple, yet beautiful, church home?

At the conclusion of this mass, I was afforded an answer. The priest asked all the visitors to stand for a special blessing. My husband and I were two among a handful of others. Following the blessing, we remained on our feet as parishioners presented us each with a shell lei.

A few minutes later, as we exited, a gentleman approached and invited us to meet his wife and him at their vehicle before we departed. His wife, he said, had another gift.

The gentleman pointed in the direction of a woman standing beneath the hatchback of her vehicle. Others had already begun to gather around her.

“Take your pick,” the woman instructed as she pointed to an arrangement of handmade earrings featuring charms of Our Lady.

“Mama Mary is important to me,” she explained. “And I want to share my love of her.”

After careful consideration, I selected a pair embellished with green stones and expressed my gratitude.

My husband and I would experience many beautiful landscapes and plants on Kauai. We would see countless waterfalls. But just as memorable for us were the people who shared their church, their faith, their selfless hospitality and their touching generosity.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])