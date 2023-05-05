Did you know there is a place on Earth called Snake Island? Ilha da Queimada Grande in Brazil is nicknamed such because there are a massive number of…well…snakes. Duh.

Located off the coast of Brazil in the Atlantic Ocean, the 106 acre island is home to the Golden Lancehead Pit Viper, a critically endangered, venomous slither monster. Apparently these reptilian poison factories were trapped on the island at the end of the last Ice Age, allowing their population to grow. And grow. And grow.

It is estimated there is one snake to every 10.8 square feet there. Considering the average person has a stride length of 2.1 to 2.5 feet, visiting would be like walking on egg shells, if egg shells could bite.

As a result, the island is dangerous to humans, so going there is for the most part restricted except for researchers and the Brazilian Navy.

End of lesson. But it got me thinking. What if there were other islands around the world overpopulated by the stuff of one’s nightmares? Which, naturally, led me to my own bugaboo, the spider.

In Maine, there is a community called Islesboro, and they play host to some horrid arachnids. The town is home to spiders. Some very large spiders. According to legend, there is a red-eyed species known as the “up-island spider,” supposedly growing up to eight inches from head to toe. Realists posit the creepy critter is a species of large wolf spider. Arachnophobes posit the eight-legged terrors would look best being scraped off the bottom of one’s boot.

For goodness sakes, they are so big you can hear them pitter-pattering across the floor. More creepy facts: 677 species of spider have been verified in Maine; some of them are large enough to capture and devour minnows.

Yes, I know spiders keep one’s garden safe. Which is wonderful, except they could also be sliding down a web over your head. While you are sleeping.

Let’s get closer to home, shall we? While our youth are addicted to Tik Tok, adults are more concerned with half of that equation. Naturally, I mean the tick. This little so-and-so is a bloodsucking bug that can infect poor victims with dengue, Zika, Lyme or the plague.

Even worse, your home could become a B and B for the traveling tick. Once in your house, the varmint can lay eggs, usually near baseboards, window and door surrounds, furniture, edges of rugs, and curtains, and voila! Your house is infested with these ghastly arachnids.

On the bright side, the real world pales in comparison to the lands of imagination. I came up with a couple of places you would be wise to avoid, if they ever existed. Consider, if you will, a chunk of land called In-Law Island.

Would you like to know all about your deficiencies but think Life Coaches are too New Age? Forget that and trust the professionals at In-Law Island, where your wife’s (or husband’s) parents list a litany of reasons why your better half should not have married you. From looks to job to religion, no topic is sacred to your spouse’s progenitors. Like

the old adage goes, you can pick you friends, you can pick your nose, but you can’t pick your relatives.

IRS Island couldn’t be far behind.