Salem Community Church, located on North Kentucky 57, ½ mile on Little Cabin Creek Road, near Tollesboro, would like to invite the public to attend a special service on April 30, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

The special speaker for this service will be Jacob Berry from Oklahoma. He was born with a rare type of muscular dystrophy and was given only two years to live. However, God had a different plan for him. Since he was 11 days old, Jacob has been on a ventilator. In October of 1988, his family was told that he would never leave the hospital alive, but three months later, they brought him home.

He was the first St. Francis Hospital baby ever sent home with a breathing tube. Ever since those days, he has been dependent on every breath. God had more for Jacob to do. Today, he travels across the country delivering the message of Jesus Christ and sharing his story. Those on this journey with him are his dad and mom and his wife Jessica who sings at these meetings.

The community is invited to come and see a miracle on a mission and let God show you that He has a purpose for you and your life as well.

If you need directions, please call 606-798-6677.