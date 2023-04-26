Growing up with my Grandmother just around the corner was a luxury and convenience I always appreciated. Nan-Nan knew how to make anything fun or funny, no matter how dark the clouds might have seemed. It most certainly helped that she always had something delicious to make life feel a little bit sweeter.

To be honest, as I’ve gotten older there are a lot of days where I really don’t know how she did it. Not just the positivity, but the cooking. Nan-Nan had a hot dinner fixed for our family almost every night. Mom and Dad couldn’t have done it without her. She was one of the best parts about being raised in Maysville.

The best culinary concoctions were those Nan-Nan made in a hurry. She always worked better under pressure. Sometimes she let us kids help her, but that tapered off a little bit after my cousin got the Arm & Hammer boxes mixed up. One had baking soda and the other held laundry detergent. You can guess how that went. Luckily we always had a taste test before gifting anything.

Nan-Nan never let a birthday, special event, or just a life pick-me-up dessert opportunity go to waste. Taking the moment to offer a gesture of appreciation and acknowledgment always goes further than any of us realize until the moment. Food, just like each of us, has a story. We each have a dish or a memory we associate with a bite. Sometimes a moment over that bite can shape who we are in such a way that only by sharing that moment or that bite, do we get to relive our story.

Today I have included my Grandmother’s Emergency Cake recipe. I can’t put into words how many times she threw these ingredients together and pulled a candle out of the cluttered kitchen drawer but I can tell you it was always received with a smile.

Give today’s recipe a whirl. You probably already have the ingredients and I promise it won’t take long.

Good luck and enjoy!

Emergency Cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

1 ¼ cup flour

1 cup sugar

⅔ cup milk (room temperature)

⅓ cup shortening

¼ teaspoon salt

1 egg

2 1//2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix all ingredients in a large bow. Spray no stick spray on a baking dish, cake pan, pie pan, muffin tin. Whatever you prefer for your presentation.

Cook for 25-30 minutes.

Cake will scoop out and be a little messy when done, but enjoy the flavor and don’t worry about perfection.

Seven Minute Topping

3 Tbsp butter

5 Tbsp brown sugar

2 Tbsp cream (Use more if you need it to go a little farther.)

½ cup toasted coconut

Any nuts or you prefer, just toast first. (My favorites are pecan, walnut, almond or even pistachios. Dried fruit is also delicious. Try soaking it in some Bourbon for about ten minutes, or if you don’t have time, try soaking the fruit in Bourbon before topping the cake, or just add a Tbsp to your sauce while making.)

Heat ingredients in a saucepan on medium heat. Pour on top of cake after removing from oven,

May be served after cooking or served hot.

The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from her wonderful grandmother, Louise Osborne, and her fantastic recipe tin