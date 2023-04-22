The frog pond at the Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen, Kentucky, is a colorful place to be in the spring.

Sunning themselves, three turtles rest atop a floating log on a small pond. Clouds billow above, prodded on by a gentle breeze. The temperature is warming, and there is no denying we are finally easing out of winter and into spring.

Ah, to be as carefree as the turtles.

It’s still early in the season. It’s still April. But, already the daffodil blooms have come and gone. And many of the blooming tree petals have yielded to leaves. Rarely do I ever feel I slow down enough to appreciate the quiet, subtle movements of nature. Appreciate the warm sun like these turtles.

As I ponder this thought, seemingly without warning, the first turtle in the row takes a step toward the end of the log. And then another. And another.

Its movement is slight, smooth. Nonetheless, the motion disturbs the resting log, sending ripples out into the water. The turtle’s steps, too, disrupt the perfect balance sustained by the trio. Slowly, the log rolls and three turtle shells disappear into the water.

So, I am a little bit more like those turtles than I realize. The first one, anyway. Especially this time of year when the mind is crowded. And I just can’t seem to sit still.

We pause at this pond, my husband, our youngest son and I, at the conclusion of our first hike of the season. That feels good to say: hike and season.

Nature does, I concede, especially now with the emergence of spring, make me more mindful of the importance of slowing down. Of trying to be present in the moment. Of finding a place to enjoy the sun.

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen, Kentucky, more than successfully provides the setting for all of the above.

Having secured a map from the guest center, the three of us start down a path covered in straw, apparently part of a renovation project. It leads to a collection of rocks arranged to create a stegosaurus.

Several trailheads originate in this area, and we just really don’t think we can go wrong no matter which way we choose. The trails are marked with wooden signs, the carved letters barely visible. There is a trail, The Watershed, which has the promise of waterfalls, so we start down that way.

The paths lead us across footbridges and along moderate hills. In the trickling stream, fallen dogwood petals float by until they get hung up on rocks or fallen limbs. We spend most of the hike under the protection of the shade of the trees, interspersed with occasional moments filled with sun.

In its entirety, the nature preserve contains 170 acres with close to 10 miles of trails through woodlands and open grasslands. Additionally, there’s a two-acre section devoted to a Woodland Garden featuring shrubs, ferns and wildflowers arranged and grouped with identifying labels.

I can’t help but feel how truly immersed in Kentucky we are. And how truly fortunate we are for that realization. That, and for the arrival of spring.

