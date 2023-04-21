We’ve never discussed Old Wives Tales, have we? Those are usually traditional beliefs not based on fact. In other words, lore, myths or superstition. For our purposes, I’ll include things that you were raised believing were true, but surprisingly are not. Starting off with, appropriately, a fact about storm protection.

If you are out on the road during a tornado, one of the last places you would want to be is beneath a highway overpass. It seems wind concentrates and increases in speed under an overpass. Instead, if you cannot escape the twister, find a deep ditch or hole and ride it out.

I crack my knuckles. My Bride hates it, so I only do it at work. Mom always told me that cracking one’s knuckles caused arthritis. Fortunately, that is not true. The sound you hear is only gas between your joints. So, crack ‘em if you got ‘em.

Shave as much as you want, but it is not going to make your hair grow back thicker. According to a licensed Waxing Specialist, shaving is only surface level and has no effect on thicker growth. Plucking and waxing, however, do have an effect, but that is only because you are removing the whole root of the hair.

Did you know that most cats are lactose intolerant? So the habit of giving kittens milk is a bad idea. Give your thirsty tabby water and they will thank you for it. And by thank, I mean they will ignore you. They always ignore you.

I had to read this one twice, but sugar does not cause hyperactivity in children. Apparently, kids are victims of the Placebo Effect. If Mom or Dad tell a child that sugar makes a young’un bounce off the walls long enough, the little dears will start to believe it and act accordingly.

Have you heard the tired joke that right-handed people’s brain activity is centered on the left side, while the left-handed person’s is on the right side? Therefore, left-handed people are the only ones in their right mind! Well, you can mothball that Dad joke, Chuckles, because it just isn’t so. Everybody uses both sides of the brain. Even zombies, but they usually add a dash of A-1 sauce for flavor.

Feed a cold and starve a fever. Wrong again! While it is true that colds and high fevers can cause fluid loss, drinking plenty of liquids is the best way to stave off dehydration.

Now it is time for a speed round. Goldfish do not have three second memories. Rice is not bad for birds. Sitting too close to the TV does not make you blind. You do not have to wait an hour after eating before you swim. Coffee does not stunt your growth.

Chocolate does not cause acne. Spicy foods do not cause ulcers. Eating carrots does not improve your eyesight. If you go outside with wet hair, you will not catch a cold. And finally, reading in dim light will not damage your eyes.

Hopefully these tidbits will help assuage any tension these myths have caused you in the past. If nothing else, it will leave you free to stress out about new imaginary terrors. You’re welcome.