One of the first salads my Grandmother tricked me into eating was smothered in hot-bacon dressing. Nan-Nan called it her bacon salad. Although it really had a small amount of bacon in it, the delicious salty and sweet flavor was the star of the show. In the eyes of an eight-year-old that’s a pretty big deal. It quickly became my favorite salad.

There were several different variations of Nan-Nan’s bacon salad. Sometimes we ate it over a cabbage and carrot slaw. Other times it was over spinach or a slice of Romaine she threw into a cast iron pan. No variation was ever quite alike. It just depended on whatever she had on hand.

As a woman who always saved her bacon grease, hot-bacon dressing was one of the quickest and easiest things to whip up.

This was the first salad dressing I learned how to make and one I still use today. Just like Nan-Nan, no two versions of my salad are ever quite alike.

Spring is a rare time reserved for picking only a few things from our gardens for the dinner tables, and mostly planting for other meals. I’d like you to rethink what is available to you in your own backyard, items that may be returning from last year’s garden and seasonal items reappearing in the local farmers market. It’s a delicious season to find inspiration.

Today’s salad recipe is a take on several springtime salads’ best bites. In addition to the April ingredients, wilted lettuce and greens were an area favorite eaten especially in the spring when fresh lettuce was available from the end of the tobacco beds or lettuce beds. Ask a friend or family member if they have a memory of a hot-bacon dressing or wilted salad. You may want to put your own spin on the salad bowl.

Good luck and enjoy.

Prep tips-

Asparagus: Shoots should be selected with tightly closed buds and with stem ends that look freshly cut. When trimming, simply grasp the spear with both hands and snap. The stem will break at the point at which the stalk is tender. Do not discard too much of the stalk as it’s usually a little bit sweeter than the tips. Store in the refrigerator upright in an inch or two of water, covered in plastic or wrapped airtight for several days. Best fresh.

Dandelions: Before picking any dandelions or doing foraging of any kind, be sure that no chemicals have been used in that area. Keep in mind yard dandelions can be slightly bitter than field dandelions. This is because they are cut more regularly. Try and find any area that maintenance isn’t required when selecting the best dandelions.

When picking dandelion leaves it’s important to keep in mind both appearance and texture. Very young leaves contain a peppery, almost spicy flavor. The older leaves may also still be used, however, they will have a slightly bitter flavor.

Always wash leafy veggies in cold water, don’t soak them. This will change the texture of the leaves and not give you the results you are looking for. Drain in a colander, or place the leaves on a paper towel. Greens for salads especially, are best when crisp and dry.

Wilted & Smothered Spring Salad with Dandelions, Asparagus & Hot Bacon Dressing

Yields around four servings. Feel free to add any additional favorite flavors or edible flowers such as violets to your salad mix.

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled (save drippings)

¼ C. cider vinegar

1 T. sugar

2 T. water

½ tsp. salt

4 C. leaf lettuce, torn in bite sizes

3 C. fresh spinach, torn in bite sizes

1 C. dandelion greens (Stems and flowers may also be used. Discard any wilted leaves.)

4 hard boiled eggs, peeled and cut in half

1 pound of asparagus, woody ends snapped off and cut into about four pieces per speer

½ red onion, sliced

Trim ends off asparagus spears and place on a single-layer baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil lightly. Adorn a baking sheet so that liquid will get all over the spears. Sprinkle it with salt and pepper.

Roast in the oven for 10-15 minutes at 350 degrees, depending on the thickness of the spears. Will cook quicker than you think.

Reserve at least 1 ½ teaspoons bacon drippings. In a skillet, add vinegar, water, salt and sugar to bacon drippings. Cook until sugar and salt are dissolved. Place all greens into a large salad bowl and toss. Pour hot bacon drippings mixture over greens and toss until covered. Sprinkle crumbled bacon over salad. Serve right away with sliced egg, asparagus and red onion. May be tossed with these additional ingredients, or plated for each person.

The recipe and photo used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz with a little help from community cookbooks, Mama Mia Italian Cookbook, Angela Catanzaro, 1955; The New York Times Heritage Cookbook, Jean Hewitt, 1972. The asparagus in today’s photo is provided by the Mays Lick garden of Wendy Koch.