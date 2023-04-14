The headline, in case you missed it, was from a Frank Sinatra hit in the 1960s. That’s right, folks, I am going to tug on the heartstrings with tales from the past.
When I was 17, sitting alone in the speech/TV studio at Maysville Community College, I wrote a letter to myself. Having kept a journal since Marsha Poe’s English class at Mason County High School, I had several years of my deepest thoughts immortalized in three-ring binders. Which, having been a teen yourself at one time, you know how deep a teenager’s thoughts could be.
If I had not had the good sense to burn each and every journal to ash, you might have learned that I used to write song parodies, Weird Al Yankovic style. I will not mortify you with some of my musical stylings. Suffice it to say, there is a reason Al is having documentaries chronicling his success and I am not.
I also wrote original songs, and they were of a quality to be expected from an angst-ridden teen.
My music would never be as good as, say, Country superstar Clint Black, whose “No Time to Kill” contains, in my opinion, the best lyrics I have ever heard.
“There’s no time to kill between the cradle and the grave
Father Time still takes a toll on every minute that you save
Legal tender’s never gonna change the number on your days
The highest cost of livin’s dyin’, that’s one everybody pays
So have it spent before you get the bill, there’s no time to kill
If we’d known ten years ago today would be ten years from now
Would we spend tomorrow’s yesterdays and make it last somehow
Or lead the cheers in someone else’s game and never learn to play
And see the rules of thumb are all the same that measure every day
The grass is green on both sides of the hill, there’s no time to kill”
Poetry was also a pastime of mine. Not good by any measure, it was strictly ABAB, with no deviation. Ever. My favorite poet, e.e. cummings, would roll over in his grave if forced to read the dreck I thought was profound. Born in 1894, cummings’ writing resonated with me,especially his style of not using capital letters. For an OCD baby like me, the idea was liberating. Let me share with you my favorite, “since feeling is first,” and see if you agree.
since feeling is first
who pays any attention
to the syntax of things
will never wholly kiss you;
wholly to be a fool
while spring is in the world
my blood approves,
and kisses are a better fate
than wisdom
lady i swear by all flowers. don’t cry
—the best gesture of my brain is less than
your eyelids’ flutter which says
we are for each other: then
laugh, leaning back in my arms
for life’s not a paragraph
And death i think is no parenthesis
That poem gets to me every time. It is something I could never duplicate, try though I might. However, unlike my younger, journal scribing self, I have become content to appreciate the beauty in other’s works and do the best that I can with what I have.