The headline, in case you missed it, was from a Frank Sinatra hit in the 1960s. That’s right, folks, I am going to tug on the heartstrings with tales from the past.

When I was 17, sitting alone in the speech/TV studio at Maysville Community College, I wrote a letter to myself. Having kept a journal since Marsha Poe’s English class at Mason County High School, I had several years of my deepest thoughts immortalized in three-ring binders. Which, having been a teen yourself at one time, you know how deep a teenager’s thoughts could be.

If I had not had the good sense to burn each and every journal to ash, you might have learned that I used to write song parodies, Weird Al Yankovic style. I will not mortify you with some of my musical stylings. Suffice it to say, there is a reason Al is having documentaries chronicling his success and I am not.

I also wrote original songs, and they were of a quality to be expected from an angst-ridden teen.

My music would never be as good as, say, Country superstar Clint Black, whose “No Time to Kill” contains, in my opinion, the best lyrics I have ever heard.

“There’s no time to kill between the cradle and the grave

Father Time still takes a toll on every minute that you save

Legal tender’s never gonna change the number on your days

The highest cost of livin’s dyin’, that’s one everybody pays

So have it spent before you get the bill, there’s no time to kill

If we’d known ten years ago today would be ten years from now

Would we spend tomorrow’s yesterdays and make it last somehow

Or lead the cheers in someone else’s game and never learn to play

And see the rules of thumb are all the same that measure every day

The grass is green on both sides of the hill, there’s no time to kill”

Poetry was also a pastime of mine. Not good by any measure, it was strictly ABAB, with no deviation. Ever. My favorite poet, e.e. cummings, would roll over in his grave if forced to read the dreck I thought was profound. Born in 1894, cummings’ writing resonated with me,especially his style of not using capital letters. For an OCD baby like me, the idea was liberating. Let me share with you my favorite, “since feeling is first,” and see if you agree.

since feeling is first

who pays any attention

to the syntax of things

will never wholly kiss you;

wholly to be a fool

while spring is in the world

my blood approves,

and kisses are a better fate

than wisdom

lady i swear by all flowers. don’t cry

—the best gesture of my brain is less than

your eyelids’ flutter which says

we are for each other: then

laugh, leaning back in my arms

for life’s not a paragraph

And death i think is no parenthesis

That poem gets to me every time. It is something I could never duplicate, try though I might. However, unlike my younger, journal scribing self, I have become content to appreciate the beauty in other’s works and do the best that I can with what I have.