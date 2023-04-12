I had the opportunity to help judge Frontier History Projects for Kathy Bess’s students at St. Patrick’s school. One of the projects inspired me greatly. Josie Ripato, a seventh grader in Mrs. Bess’s class did a project on Brown v Board of Education: Frontier in Racial Equality. When asking her about her research and what surprised her the most, her reply was that Black and white people attended separate schools and that those schools for Blacks were poorer than the schools for white students. They studied out of used books, there were outhouses for bathrooms. In questioning her more, I realized that none of these students, heck, many of these teachers, weren’t even alive when the Civil Rights movement started. I hadn’t even been born when in 1954, in Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that separate is not equal and segregation was illegal. I had never attended a segregated school!

Life in the southern United States was extremely divided. Not only did Black and white people attend separate schools, they sat in separate areas in buses, restaurants and theaters., Even drinking fountains and bathrooms were separated by race and blacks had lesser things.

For several hundreds of years, white people had forced African Americans into slavery. A huge percentage of the blacks who were shipped out of Africa were taken captive by other black Africans for the sole purpose of selling them as slaves to the highest bidder.

After the Civil War, life in the United States changed. The 13th Amendment to the Constitution made slavery in the United States illegal. (Slavery in Great Britain was made illegal in 1807. The same year, Thomas Jefferson made it illegal to import African slaves into the U. S. It was actually made illegal in the British colony of Massachusetts in 1641. In Denmark-Norway, it was banned in 1803.) African Americans were free. “White Southerners worried about going from owning black people to being on an equal footing with them. White people were afraid of what would happen to their towns, schools, and churches when people from a different culture joined them.”

White Southerners found an answer by deciding to keep whites and blacks separate. The Supreme Court supported the idea (Plessy vs. Ferguson). The Court said “separate but equal” was fair and the South began a life of segregation. They also passed what they called “Jim Crow laws”- state and local statutes that legalized racial segregation. These laws made it difficult for black citizens to vote, get good jobs, or a good education. The laws also kept blacks from protesting their treatment.

By the 1950s, people started working for change. Josie’s project showed her fellow students that Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka ruled by the Supreme Court of the United States, that separate is not equal. Mason County’s Justice Stanley Forman Reed was on the U S Supreme Court at the time. There’s a possibly apocryphal story that SCOTUS’ Chief Justice Earl Warren told Reed, “Stanley, this WILL be a unanimous decision. Forget your Kentucky background.” All Southern schools must accept students of all races. Not only that, it sparked protests like the bus boycott when Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white man.

Both Black and white Americans started fighting for equality in schools, jobs, and public places. The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) was formed. “Initially the SNCC continued the focus on sit-ins and boycotts targeting establishments (restaurants, retail stores, theaters) and public amenities maintaining whites-only or segregated facilities. But it was to adopt a new tactic that helped galvanize the movement nationally.” Sit-in protests would lead to arrests and they followed the example of the Friendship Nine in enduring an extended jail time rather than post bail. “The “Jail-no-Bail” stand was seen as a moral refusal to accept, and to effectively subsidize, a corrupted constitution-defiant police and judicial system—while at the same time saving the movement money it did not have.”

As way to “dramatize that the church, the house of all people, fosters segregation more than any other institution, SNCC students also participated in “kneel-ins”—kneeling in prayer outside of Whites-only churches. Presbyterians churches, targeted because their “ministers lacked the protection and support of a church hierarchy,” were not long indifferent. In August 1960, the 172nd General Assembly of the United Presbyterian Church wrote to SNCC: “Laws and customs requiring racial discrimination are, in our judgment, such serious violations of the law of God as to justify peaceful and orderly disobedience or disregard of these laws.”

In 1960, the Supreme Court ordered interstate buses and stations to desegregate. (Boynton v Virginia). The South ignored the court’s ruling. People of all ages and races began to test the segregation rules by joining the “Freedom Riders.”

In May 1961, the first Freedom Riders, seven black and six white, traveled together on interstate buses. They were “brutally attacked by mobs of Ku Klux Klansmen in Anniston, Ala. Local police stood by. After that, they were assaulted again in Birmingham, Alabama.”

Undeterred, new Riders “traveled on to a savage beating in Montgomery, Alabama, to arrests in Jackson, Mississippi, and to confinement in the Maximum Security (Death Row) Unit of the infamous Mississippi State Penitentiary—Parchman Farm.”

Sometimes, God puts you in the right place at the right time. A wonderful man who visited the museum was telling me about Hezekiah Watkins. The man was inviting Mr. Watkins to visit Kentucky and give his personal accounts of becoming a Freedom Rider after being a black child of 13, arrested, and put in Parchman Farm just for being at the bus terminal in Jackson.

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center is proud to announce that Hezekiah Watkins will give a seminar at the Saint Patrick’s School auditorium on May 11 at 10 a.m. The community is welcome to attend. More information can be obtained by contacting [email protected]

KYGMC is grateful to the local friends of education who are helping us bring Mr. Walker to Maysville. It is wonderful to know that we have so many community members and businesses that see the importance of primary resources in teaching history in such an exciting way.

Readers may email questions to [email protected], @ Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville, Ky.