Despite the cooler temperatures last week, I have actual confirmation springtime in the river valley is here. A friend from Manchester, Ohio greeted me with a gift of beautiful green and magenta-colored ramps or spring onions. These delicious treasures are one of my favorite early spring treats.

If you haven’t ever heard of this Appalachian delicacy, you aren’t alone. This wild leek only appears in the beginning weeks of spring as the ground is beginning to thaw from the frozen and cold winter. More commonly known as spring onions and also known as ramsons, wild leeks, wood leeks, and wild garlic, this perennial wild onion is a favorite delicacy among wild foragers.

Ramps grow primarily in North America throughout the eastern half of the United States and Canada but they are most plentiful among the hills of southern Appalachia. This humble plant might be treated gourmet now, but it was once foraged by poor families making do with what they had. A delicious addition to a bare or full table, ramps are even more appealing because you can eat the stalk, leaf, and bulb.

They are easily distinguished by their broad smooth leaves, usually light green in color with magenta and purple tins along the stem. The stalks emulate those of scallions, however, they are slightly wider and more bulbous close to the root.

Packed full of vitamins A, and C and minerals like selenium. Ramps supply the body with antioxidants known for fighting off illness. The Native Americans made spring tonics with ramps to cleanse and renew the body’s system with spring rejuvenation.

Encompassing a strong garlic and onion flavor, ramps may be cooked or enjoyed raw. They may be added to salads, compound butter or sliced on added freshly to the top of any dish. Ramps are also delicious when cooked, sauteed, grilled, roasted, and even pickled. Anything you want to add a little pungent flavor to could probably benefit from a little ramp.

That’s what makes them so extra special though. Ramps taste yummy on or with everything. They make the best dish taste even better. But you can’t buy them in stores. Ramps are wild and can only grow in the wild. You may be lucky enough to find them at the local farmers market, or even sweet talk your favorite farmer into sharing some with you. But most of us are left to forage for ourselves. In some ways, it could be said that’s part of the fun.

Today I have included a few tips for ramp hunting. Still not sure what you are looking for? Don’t be afraid to get a reference book, watch a few YouTube videos, or go foraging with someone who looks for them every year. It always helps to have a little help.

I’ve also included a few simple ramp recipes. When something already tastes so good, why compromise the flavor?

Good luck and enjoy!

Tips for Finding Ramps

— Look on land that hasn’t been disturbed. Hardwood forests make a great surface for locating them.

— Good piles of leaves along rivers and creeks is also an area where ramps love to grow.

— Not too much sun. Not too much shade.

— Mountainous areas, on a hillside.

— Don’t take all of the ramps you find. Just take a little bit so that the ramps may regenerate in the years to come. If you take them all, there is nothing to grow back.

— Smell them to make sure you have the right wild item. Ramps smell like onions and garlic.

— Look for broad, smooth leaves with purple tints throughout the stem.

Sweet & Spicy Pickled Ramps

1/2 pound ramp bulbs with stems

2 cups white wine vinegar

1 cup sugar

2 dried red chiles

2 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp caraway seeds

1 tsp whole black peppercorns

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp yellow mustard seeds

3 whole cloves

2 bay leaves

Wash ramps thoroughly. Run your finger along the stem and discard any loose membranes around the bulb. Trim the leaves and roots away. Save for a different recipe. Do not toss these delicious bites. Cut the ramp bites for pickling so that they may be easy to eat (about 3 inches, give or take.

Using a medium pot over medium-high heat, bring all ingredients to a boil. This is your brine.

Using a sanitized glass quart jar, delicately place the ramp bulbs inside. Once the brine has come to a boil, carefully pour it into your jar. Cover ramps but allow at least one inch of space at the top of the jar. Lightly cap or seal. Allow the mix to cool. If you only cap, be sure and refrigerate. The mix must sit for three days before it is ready.

After this time, ramps will be ready to enjoy on their own or as a condiment. If you haven’t canned them, but you keep them chilled they will last for five months.

Ramp Compound Butter

1 1/2 pound ramps, trimmed and cleaned

4 pounds unsalted butter, cut up and at room temperature

2 lemons, zested and juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

Trim the ends off of the ramps and clean them well under cold, running water.

Blanch ramps for about 30 seconds, by dropping them into a large pot of salted, boiling water. Have an ice bath or ice water prepared to shock them immediately after.

Drain the ramps out of the ice bath after a minute, squeezing as much liquid out as you can.

Using a sharp knife, thinly slice the ramps from top to bottom. Discard or save the root of the ramp.

Using a mixer with a paddle attachment, mix all ingredients into the bowl. Mix well. Don’t be afraid to take a taste test.

Using a sheet of parchment paper, form logs of butter to the desired size. Roll the parchment tightly around the butter. If for some reason you don’t have parchment paper, use leftover butter wrappers, plastic wrap, or wax paper.

Put the butter logs into freezer bags, seal them tightly, and store them. It may be sliced and used anytime.

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).