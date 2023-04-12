Home lifestyle Wayback Wednesday lifestyle Wayback Wednesday April 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Parade downtown and notice White Manor Hotel and Traxel’s Restaurant and F W Woolworth and George Franks. Parade downtown and notice White Manor Hotel and Traxel’s Restaurant and F W Woolworth and George Franks. View Comments Editor's Picks Ion Center hosting Dine to Make a Difference Ledger Independent - April 12, 2023 The Ion Center will host its annual Dining to Make a Difference event on Friday, April 28 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Limestone Event Center in Maysville. County, city discuss road repairs Ledger Independent - April 12, 2023 City and county officials have discussed which roads they are going to “push” to the state for annual road projects. Ledger Independent - April 10, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio — As a youngster growing up in Georgetown, Joe Rockey already knew he would one day be a firefighter in his community. Brown County girl gets life-saving transplant Ledger Independent - April 8, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A little girl in Brown County, Ohio, recently received a new heart after being on the path to a transplant since she was first diagnosed with a heart defect. GEAR UP Kentucky names Students of the Year Ledger Independent - April 7, 2023 Four local students are among those GEAR UP Kentucky has named among the 12 students selected as 2022-23 GEAR UP Kentucky Students of the Year. Load more