With the indictment of a former President and Russia threatening to go nuclear so much it could be turned into a drinking game, one would think that the news could not get any more bug nutty. As usual, one would be wrong. There are always more items to shock, amaze, or leave us scratching out collective heads.

Take, for instance, the story this week about a naked man who stole a bus to transport a dead deer. In Pennsylvania, the California of the East, no less. After a multi-county chase, including some fun stunt maneuvers by the driver, a 24-year-old man, the bus came to a halt and the villain in this tableau started running, shedding bits of clothing as he fled.

Eventually, he was captured. When asked about the whole affair, the man said he stole the school bus after crashing a BMW earlier in the day. And as for the deer? He was taking it home to use as fertilizer for his garden.

When the dust settled, the guy ended up earning a whopping 95 counts brought against him. However, as cooperative as the guy was once caught, it was never determined where he got the deer.

From the Tech world, it is common knowledge that computers and other electronics like the air around them to be cool, since they generate a lot of heat during operation.

Leave it to our friends across the pond to make lemonade out of lemons. The folks at Exmouth Leisure Center heat their public pool with the residual heat emanating from their data center.

It is a win-win situation. The heat from the electronics keep both the swimmers warm and the electronics cool, saving thousands of dollars in energy costs in the process.

On to sports, where a Major League baseball game saw a little football action recently, when a man decided to go for a wedding proposal in a big way. And by “in a big way,” I mean he ran onto the field during the LA Dodgers’ opening night game, dropped to one knee, and proposed to his beloved, who was still in the stands.

The stadium’s security guards, apparently not in a romantic mood, side tackled the man flat. It is not known whether his beloved accepted the proposal or not.

The next story had me hooked by the headline: “Brainless blob capable of human-like behaviors has scientists absolutely stumped.”

The blobs, known as slime molds, are bright, yellow organisms found on decaying logs and many other moist areas. They have no brain, no neurons, and are basically a single giant cell. Yet they can still escape from traps, break out of Petri dishes, and even escape the lab.

Add to that the mold’s ability to smell food and pulsate its way to the grub and you have one creepy organism.

Is there a lesson to be learned from these cautionary tales? Keep your clothes on and don’t steal a bus to transport a dead deer, perhaps. Don’t impulsively break securityprotocol at a Major League Baseball game or you could be flattened like a pancake might be another. And finally, be kind to even to the mold, because it might be watching you while you sleep.