The Chapel of the Sacred Heart is located within Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, on the shore of Jackson Lake.

A statue depicting the sacred heart adorns the Chapel of the Sacred Heart located within Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, on the shore of Jackson Lake.

Just steps away from the shore of Jackson Lake, The Chapel of the Sacred Heart resembles a sturdy log cabin.

After taking a few steps inside, it doesn’t take one long to collect the modest features of the church located within Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. A beige carpet covers the floor, and natural sunlight pours in through the clear windows, casting patterns on the carpet and solid wood pews.

Rows of logs form the interior walls and are used in the supportive beams spanning the church’s width. The altar, too, is created from logs. Centered directly behind it hangs a purple, deep blue, green and gold stained-glass window, a brilliant red heart at its center.

Adorning the walls, the stations of the cross are fashioned from metal and each secured to two strips of wood. A simple interpretation of Our Lady of Guadalupe is positioned on the rear wall.

The chapel features two statues. One is of Our Lady and the child, Jesus. The other is of Jesus, hand on heart.

The chapel is beautiful in its simplicity. But its simplicity also begs for further inspection. And soon, one notices the absence of candles. Of their glow and of their calming scent.

At the base of the statues and adorned with a rosary, a plaque reads, “Our insurance company requires that no lit candles be left in this chapel.” Certainly, a fire would be catastrophic not only to the structure, but to the area as well.

Apparently, the presence of bats is also a concern.

At the guest register, a sign encourages visitors to keep the chapel door securely closed to ensure the chapel remains “Bat Free.” It’s a computer-generated printout, the border lined with small bats.

Constructed in the 1930s, the chapel has undergone renovations in 1969 and in 2002 through the support of the Catholic Church Extension Society. Additionally, in 2002, donations were made in memory of victims of 9/11.

In the summer months, mass is held at the chapel, a mission church of Jackson, Wyoming’s Our Lady of the Mountains Parish. It seats just over one hundred people.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])