Tonight is the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace’s annual Spay-Ghetti dinner. The event is from 4 to 7 at the Rotary Clubhouse downtown. Carryout is available by calling 606-584-2355. The meal features a no meat spaghetti sauce, so everyone observing Lent and Good Friday are good to go.

I had a great chat with Society member Rebecca Cartmell this week about the event for WFTM’s City Beat. First, a word about Rebecca. I have had the privilege of working with her on multiple projects, and as I told her Tuesday, any board or committee that has her on it instantly becomes better. As, for example, the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace.

Organizations like HSBT have had their share of challenges since the Covid-19 shutdowns began. When the Pandemic got up and going, people adopted pets as a means to assuage their loneliness during the world’s self isolation.

Once the nation’s collective heads emerged, ostrich style, a resumed a semblance of normal life, folks decided they did not need the affection of their adopted fuzz buddies. As a result, a plethora of pets were returned to shelters, having served their purpose.

The cynical choice to dump a living being when they are emotionally finished with them is, in my opinion, the height of cruelty. That being said, reality sets in. Shelters are stuffed with fluff, ready for you to give them a furever home.

Another challenge the Society and every other animal will have to face is the results of our mild Winter this year. On the plus side, pet’s paws were not assailed by extreme cold and salt on the sidewalks. The minus side, the warmer than usual weather means more fleas and ticks for the Spring and Summer.

On the bright side, shelters have seen incidents of something I had never heard of before. Called Thrifting, the word is slang for adopting a senior dog. Seniors might come with their own set of health and/or behavioral quirks, but you have the chance to share their love in their later years.

If I seem a little maudlin, it is because our Rag Doll cat Tucker crossed the rainbow bridge last week. From being fine and tripping us up around the house to not being there is quite a transition. The fact that he passed at the vet clinic instead of home hit extra hard. His death was a surprise to all of us, and I am left wondering if there was anything that could have been done differently to save him.

That is just a sample of the emotions you will experience if you adopt a pet. They are not trinkets to be purchased and ignored. As a pet owner, you must realize that animals have feelings and needs. They are not a bauble you purchase, keep on your mantel, then sell off in a yard sale when you are tired of them. Imagine if your parents had felt that way about you.

Pets are a joy. And a responsibility. When done right, a lifetime of love can be shared by both you and your fur baby. If you would like to know more, follow the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace on Facebook. Then visit Rotary tonight for some pasta and good conversation. Next, consider adding a new fuzzy addition to your family. You will be pleased with the results.