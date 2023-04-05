Spring holidays have always had a special place in my heart. Growing up with a Jewish and Christian background, I was lucky enough to celebrate both Passover and Easter. That meant twice as much celebrating and also twice as much food. Both of my parents went out of their way to learn each other’s customs and traditions. And more importantly, to educate themselves so that they could answer the variety of questions my brother and I had about both holidays and religions.

One thing the family quickly discovered was where there are differences, there are always more similarities than most practitioners of either religion realize. Not only from a religious aspect, but a seasonal food and celebrational gathering. Lamb, fresh spring herbs, fresh veggies, chocolate and sweets were all celebrated by both religions. Both also looked to their people to celebrate the sweetness of life and to sit down and celebrate with each other.

Every year, my Aunt Mendel would mail us delicious Passover goodies from my father’s hometown Albany, New York. Our favorites were easily the sweet little coconut macaroons. They were about the size of a silver dollar and melted into your mouth. If they had chocolate on them, they would melt in your hand. Usually we would have to split the last one into two tiny bites so my brother and I could both savor the coconut until we received them the next year in the mail.

David and I quickly realized these seasonal bites were not only privy to our Jewish roots, but they were easily the favorite celebrational cookie among our Christian friends at our Passover dinners. As we got older, we were both delighted to find them available in bakeries as well as to learn they were easier to make than we ever thought.

There are some foods we all equate with the holidays in ways that the holiday just wouldn’t be complete without them. My Aunt Mendel passed away about ten years ago, but it’s probably been at least 25 since I received her special packages in the mail. I can’t imagine going through the motions of Spring without making them. In fact, a few years ago, I dabbed the macaroons with a little caramel in the middle and placed a few candy eggs on top to make them into a birds nest. I’m sure Aunt Mendel would have gotten a kick out of it.

Today I have included my recipe for coconut macaroons. Although the cookie may sound exotic, it is actually one of the easiest and simplest cookies I have made. Not to mention, light on the tummy and the wallet.

Good luck and enjoy.

Coconut Macaroons

26 treats

1 14 oz bag sweetened shredded coconut

3 large egg whites

½ cup white sugar

1/8 tsp salt

½ teaspoon vanilla

½ cup sugar

Optional: Additional chocolate for melting and drizzling as a garnish.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Line the baking sheet with parchment paper (Don’t spray or grease down. This will ruin the macaroons. Parchment will keep them from sticking.)

Whisk the egg whites, sugar, salt and vanilla in a large bowl until combined; fold in the coconut. Scoop heaping tablespoonfuls of the coconut mixture about 1 inch apart onto the baking sheet. Use your fingers to form into pyramids.

Bake until golden brown around the edges, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes on the baking sheet, then transfer to a rack to cool completely.

Cool and serve. May be eaten once cooled or packaged in an airtight container for later. May also be frozen and eaten at a later time.

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from her Aunt Mendel.