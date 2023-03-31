A couple of days ago Drew asked anyone in hearing distance if they would live in a house filled with ten cats for a year. The prize? 100-thousand dollars.

Kind of surprising, at least to me, the room was split on the answers. I figured even the people who hated cats still loved money. At least enough to put up with ten critters for a 365 days.

The question reminded me of the quizzes teachers used to spring on us every once in a while in school. So, I went looking online and found a few. Try them for yourself,and see how you do.

You’re on a first date and things are going well. At the end of dinner, your waiter hands you the check. After reviewing your tab, you realize the appetizer you ordered wasn’t included on your bill. What would you do? You could ignore the mistake and pay the reduced price on your bill. Or, you might stay silent about the error and give your server a larger tip. Another option would be to let the waiter know an item had been left off your bill and pay for what you ate.

At the end of an important meeting your boss turns to you and compliments the suggestion you had for streamlining the reporting process. In truth, the idea came from a coworker who shared it with you over lunch last week. What would you do – take the compliment for the idea or give credit where credit is due?

It’s lunchtime, so you head to the office kitchen to heat up your food. While you’re waiting on the microwave, you notice an open file folder sitting on the table with what looks like a list of employees and their salaries hanging out of it. No one else is in the room, so you have no idea who the folder belongs to. What do you do? Would you take a peek, or mind your own business?

Now for the lightning round. Have you ever borrowed something and didn’t return it? Lied when retelling a story to make yourself look cooler? Violated a traffic law, whether it be speeding, rolling through a “Stop” sign, etc? Snuck into a movie, concert, or show without a ticket? Bought something with the intention to use it and then return it?

Have you lied in a job interview to land the gig? Not paid back money you owed someone? Snooped through someone else’s phone? Didn’t replace the toilet paper roll because you were too lazy?

Finally, here is a question where the real-life consequences would be, well, consequential. You are on a cruise and the ship encounters an unexpected storm. The storm continues to rage and eventually you and the other passengers are told you must head to the lifeboats and abandon ship. As people begin to line up, you realize some lines have fewer people, some have families, and some seem to have younger, single people. You know you are strong and capable. Do you choose to help a group composed of three families with a few young children, a group of seniors who obviously could use your help, or go with the young, strong people, with whom you might have a better chance of survival?

There are really no right or wrong answers. It is more of a question of how morally malleable you may be. How do you think you did?