“The wisdom of the prudent is to give thought to their ways, but the folly of fools is deception.” Proverbs 14:8

Folly is the lack of good sense, and deception is the misrepresentation of truth. The world is full of much folly and much deception. The world is dominated by the desires of the flesh. The world is at odds with and functions contrary to a Christian’s true home, Heaven. His word of God, though, shows us how to live wisely in these times of turmoil.

The world shouts be seen, be heard, be loud, be proud. The Bible says live a quiet life. The world says exhaust yourself in order to have “this” and have “that”. The Bible says work diligently to provide for your needs, to honor God with your first fruits, and to care for others in need. The world says be offended, be complicated. The Bible says live simply and live holy. The world says be your own guide. Follow your heart, and you won’t go wrong. The Bible says submit your ways to God. The heart is deceitful beyond all things.

The world offers a million ways that we should live in order to feel accomplished, worthy, and proud. All the ways of the world are winding paths that lead to emptiness, unfulfillment, regret, and sadness.

Proverbs 3:5,6 says simply and clearly, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

The world is full of so much noise and so many distractions. It’s no wonder so many go astray. It’s by the devil’s design. Keep people busy. Keep people slaves to what they “should” be or “should” have. Don’t allow time for rest. Don’t allow time for thought. The world is dominated by the devil. Self-worth and success and accomplishment according to the world are at direct odds with what God desires.

The devil will use anything he can to deceive us, distract us, and lead us away from God and His plan for our lives. We must give thought to our ways. We must be aware of the devil’s tactics. We must be aware of the great price of living a deceived life. That’s a lack of peace and joy today, eternal separation from God tomorrow.

Living a life that the world would congratulate is to live a life that God would lament. What kind of life does God desire? One where a soul loves Him deeply and communes with Him often throughout the day. A mind that seeks justice and a heart that loves mercy. A person whose actions, words, and choices reflect a love and compassion for others is a trademark of God’s people. A soul set apart, living holy and pure is pleasing to God.

God isn’t asking us for impossible things. He is asking us to trust Him in hard circumstances and challenging situations, but His ways are life. God works all things for those that love Him.