In case you haven’t noticed from our years on these pages, Dear Reader, and our decades shared on the radio, Cherished Listener, I am a huge music fan. I watched an incredible documentary Tuesday night. It was about a group called the Wrecking Crew.

Most of the members are people whose names you wouldn’t recognize. Don Randi, Al De Lory, Carol Kaye, Bill Pitman, Tommy Tedesco, Irving Rubins, Roy Caton, Jay Migliori, Hal Blaine, Steve Douglas, and Ray Pohlman, to name a few.

What if I told you that you’ve heard their music before, in many classic songs from such iconic groups as the Beach Boys, Frank Sinatra, Nancy Sinatra, Sonny and Cher, Jan & Dean, The Monkees, Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Mamas and Papas, Tijuana Brass, Ricky Nelson, and Johnny Rivers. Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound? All Crew members.

This group of Los Angeles studio musicians left their mark on The Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon and Garfunkel, “If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears” from the Mamas and the Papas, and more.

Legend has it that the group got their name as a diss from older musicians, who felt the group’s impact on rock and roll was going to wreck the music industry.

Most of the players associated with the Wrecking Crew had formal backgrounds in jazz or classical music. They had their musical hands on hundreds of top 40 rock hits, including several dozen that made it to number one on the charts.

As the most requested session artists in LA, they played on recordings credited to rock groups. Examples include the Byrds’ cover of Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man,” The Beach Boys’ tour de force “Pet Sounds,” and the first two albums by the Monkees.

“Whipped Cream & Other Delights” from Herb Alpert’s Tijuana Brass was Alpert on the trumpet, and the Wrecking Crew subbing for the rest of the band.

“The Monkees,” the self-titled album of the group of the same name (which why I called it self-titled, silly), took the number one spot on the Billboard charts for 13 consecutive weeks. On the platter, Mike, Peter, Micky and Davy sang, while the Crew

provided the instrumentals.

The Association’s third album, “Insight Out,” featured the pop hits “Windy” and “Never My Love.” Music producer Bones Howe said, “The Association were great singers, but they just weren’t up to the task instrument-wise.” The Wrecking Crew stepped in to play all of the instruments.

Some members of the Crew branched out and became solo artists. Keyboardist Leon Russell and guitarist Glen Campbell crafted successful solo careers, while keyboardist Larry Knechtel became a member of Bread.

As uncredited musicians, they were not recognized by the music-consuming public. Industry insiders, however, considered them “one of the most successful and prolific session recording units in music history.”

The Wrecking Crew was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2007. In 2008, they were the subject of the documentary The Wrecking Crew, which I referenced in the first paragraph.

The program is currently available on Prime, and I highly recommend music aficionados put in your queue immediately. There are a lot of “inside baseball” moments I think you will appreciate.