Books & Books at the Studios of Key West, Florida, was co-founded by author Judy Blume and her husband, George Cooper. Located on Eaton Street, the book store is a non-profit, locally-owned store within the arts studio.

US 1 Mile Marker 0 is located on the corner of Fleming Street and Whitehead Street in Key West, Florida.

Sharing the streets and sidewalks with chickens is all part of the experience of Key West, Florida.

The Key West Lighthouse is located on Whitehead Street in Key West, Florida.

Under blue skies dotted with airy white clouds, my husband and I spent the day exploring Key West, Florida, on foot. Marveling at the thick, twisty Kapok trees while avoiding tripping over the chickens darting under our feet, we explored the various streets and interesting historical landmarks.

We traversed Mallory Pier. We stopped for a moment at the iconic spot marking the Southernmost Point in the Continental United States. And we took a moment to acknowledge the end-of-the-road, US 1 Mile Marker 0.

We also made a point to stop at Books and Books @ The Studios of Key West, a non-profit, locally-owned bookstore within the non-profit art center. It was founded by author Judy Blume and her husband, George Cooper.

Once inside, I took a hopeful glance around the room in search of Ms. Blume. I didn’t see her. But I wasn’t at all surprised. Why would the 85-year-old multi-award winning, New York Times bestselling and multiple lifetime-achievement award-winning author be there?

I’ll just check the shelves for her novels while we’re here, I decided. Perhaps they had some autographed copies for sale.

As I reached for Tiger Eyes, the first novel I remember reading as a young adult, I heard an amiable voice behind me.

“Can I help you find something?”

I turned and recognized her immediately.

I smiled at my good fortune, but I didn’t speak.

The obvious answer to her question, unfortunately, formed in my mind: I’m actually here looking for you.

But, don’t say that! Don’t say that, the internal voice admonished. That sounded so ridiculous. And so, so awkward.

There I stood, face-to-face, with someone to whom I owed my early appreciation for contemporary fiction.

Regardless of my best attempts at not embarrassing myself, or her, the words escaped.

“Well actually, I was looking for you.”

And I proceeded, articulately I hope, to explain why.

Ms. Blume listened patiently as I explained what her endearing work meant to me, and to many others. She acknowledged my appreciation for her ongoing contributions through the bookstore. And then she graciously signed my books and posed with me for a photo.

I offered one final expression of gratitude to her, and to her husband, who continued to serve other customers at the register.

And that seemingly typical day in Key West turned into more than one spent strolling the sidewalks under the sun and touring historic landmarks. As luck would have it, it was also spent sifting through the books of a bookstore and getting to express, in person, one’s appreciation for a beloved author.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at marj.appelman@gmail.com.)