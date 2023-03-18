The headline was a quote from Edgar Allen Poe. Appropriate for today’s column, since I am going to tell you about famous phrases that were never really said. For example, Did you know Star Trek’s Captain James T. Kirk never said “Beam me up, Scotty” in the classic sci-fi TV series? In the show the A-Team, Mr. T’s character B.A. Baracus never said “I pity the fool.”

History (and the internet) are replete with examples of phrases that have taken on a life of their own, despite the fact the words were never uttered. Take “The ends justify the means,” attributed to Machiavelli. In truth, he said, “One must consider the final result.” Clint Eastwood, star of a series of Dirty Harry movies, never said “Do you feel lucky, punk?” What he really said was, “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do you, punk?” The often used line just got shrunk with each telling.

Grammarians will be happy to learn that Neil Armstrong, the first human to set foot on the Moon, never said, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind. Apparently the transmission got a little garbled. What he actually said was “One small step for a man.”

While our heads are in the cosmos, astronaut Jim Lovell did not say “Houston, we have a problem” on Apollo 13. Tom Hanks did, however, in the movie Apollo 13. Tom Hanks did not, though, say “Life is like a box of chocolates” in Forrest Gump. The line was “Life was like a box of chocolates.”

A rose by any other name might smell just as sweet, but the original line from Shakespeare in Romeo and Juliet was “That which we call a rose by any other word would smell as sweet.” The Bard gets a lot of his lines misquoted by others, such as “Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him well” from Hamlet. The monologue’s real open is “Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him, Horatio; a fellow of infinite jest.”

It seems like Bill just cannot get a break. The witches in Macbeth did not say “Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble.” They instead began with “Double, Double.”

You might have experienced the repercussions of a woman scorned, and yes, hell hath no fury like it. But the original phrase from late 17th century English writer William Congreve actually goes “Heaven has no rage like love to hatred turned/Nor hell a fury like a woman scorned.”

Although I use the maxim “Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar” quite often while attributing the line to Sigmund Freud, it seems to have been said by someone else. “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it” was not written by Voltaire, after all. Meanwhile, George Washington’s confession that he could not tell a lie was a biographer’s fabrication.

Back to sci-fi, Obi Wan Kenobi never said “May the Force be with you” in the classic film Star Wars. Han Solo did. Nor did Darth Vader say “Luke, I am your father” in The Empire Strikes Back.” The line is, in truth, “No, I am your father.”

And one of my favorite quotes from an amazing wit, Mark Twain, was actually said by Clarence Darrow. It goes like this: “I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure.”