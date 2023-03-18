“Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” 1 Peter 5:7

Is there anyone out there today feeling like the weight your’re carrying is just a little too much. Is anyone else feeling bruised by life? No matter the situation, God can handle it. When we follow God, there will be many instances when God allows bumps and hiccups in order to refine our faith.

Colton Dixon has a song called Human, and the lyrics spoke to the battered way my soul was feeling. “I am just a man, a man set apart, for a purpose greater, something way beyond myself. No, I am not the hero, I’m hardly a spark…So, I lift up this broken weary human side of me. I bruise; I bleed. I need a remedy. But in my weakness proves how great you are. The hurt, the scars remind us who we are that our stories point the world to who you are.”

When the physical body sustains “trauma” the affected area will bruise. A bruise is also called a contusion. A bruise forms when an injury causes bleeding under the skin.

After hearing Colton Dixon’s song, my soul resonated with the metaphor. I’m feeling bruised today. An injury to my heart and my spirit feels as if there’s bleeding going on beneath the surface.

The lyrics say, “I need a remedy”. I, as a human, can’t let an offense go easily. I need heavenly help. I need the Holy Spirit to minister to me, to comfort me, to hold me.

The lyrics also say, “my weakness proves how great you are. The hurt, the scars remind us who we are that our stories point the world to who you are.” When I’m bruised, my reaction speaks to the One I hold dear.

People are watching. Always. Some that know the circumstances and others that don’t, but my reactions speak the truth that I hold dear. Following Christ doesn’t mean being a door mat. God wants us to advocate for ourselves, if a wrong has occurred. But how we advocate speaks loudly. Sometimes the Holy Spirit will silence us. He may lead us quietly through where no words need to be spoken.

But other times He will lead us to stand up for ourselves and for others in a similar situation.

I love Jesus. So very much. And I desire to honor Him in all things, especially in the bruised and bleeding times. I trust God to mend my wounded heart, and I trust the Spirit within to guide me in His heavenly wisdom.

If you’re feeling bruised today, talk to God. Let Him cover you with His goodness, with His forgiveness, His peace, and His grace. Like the physical body bruises from hurt, so to does the spirit bruise, but it will heal when He touches us.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28