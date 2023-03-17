When I was a little kid, all I had to worry about was whether my Nestles Quik powder was going to clump up before it turned my cup of white milk into a yummy chocolate flavor. Boy, how things have changed.

FOX19 in Cincinnati asked via Twitter recently what the biggest news story or moment during your childhood was. I grew up during turbulent times, so I remembered a few. These are how significant events in my life were viewed from a child’s

perspective.

I was six years old when man landed on the Moon. On July 20, 1969, Astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first person to step on the Moon’s surface. Buzz Aldrin joined Armstrong shortly after and spent a couple of hours on what they named Tranquility Base.

Astronaut Michael Collins manned the Command Module for the mission. My family and I watched it on TV, but I mostly remember them bouncing around in the low gravity of the Moon.

The Vietnam War. Did you know that it ran for 21 years? My neighbor asked an eight-year-old me if I would go to battle when I was drafted at age eighteen. Funny how we just assumed the war would still be going on when we were draft age. The main thing I remembered of the war was despising the way our Veterans were treated upon their return from Vietnam. No American soldier should be treated that way. Ever.

All my 10-year-old self knew about the Watergate trial and the resignation of President Richard Nixon was a lot of boring people were filling up my TV screen talking about boring things where my afternoon cartoons should have been.

Long story short, a bungled burglary at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (located in the Watergate complex in Washington D.C., hence the name of the kerfuffle), eventually was traced back to the office of then-President Richard Nixon in 1974. My family was at the Jamaican Beach Inn in Ormond Beach, Florida and watched Nixon’s resignation speech on the small television in our room.

The Bicentennial was a year-long celebration of the United States’ 200th anniversary. Special “1776-1976” coins were released by the U.S. Mint, commemorative stamps were printed by the U.S. Postal Service, and most importantly, at least to my 13-year-old self, was a special episode of “The Six Million Dollar Man,” where Colonel Steve Austin saved the Liberty Bell from being blown up.

The Iran hostage Crisis. Islamic fundamentalists deposed the pro-America Shah of Iran in the late 1970s, and on November 4, 1979, Iranian students stormed the U.S. embassy and took 52 Americans hostage. The siege lasted 444 days, and from my high school senior eyes, here is how I saw it being resolved. President-elect Ronald Reagan told the world “If the hostages aren’t freed by the time I take the Oath of Office, we are coming in and getting them.” Not long after, the Americans were released.

Sadly, I was old enough and aware enough to feel the full emotional impact of 9-11. It does not seem possible that it happened over two decades ago. I try to make a point of watching as many retrospectives as I can on the anniversary, so I never forget the horror of that day. I imagine young adults view the attack through the same fog of recollection that I had growing up.

If we forget the past, are we doomed to repeat it? I don’t know. I hope not. There are some things that have happened that no child (or adult, for that matter) should ever have to remember.