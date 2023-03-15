Irish traditions are displayed across America every day, but especially during the season of Saint Patrick’s Day. A favorite celebration by many, this annual holiday has a way of making everyone feel Irish. And, this is especially true when sipping on a classic Irish Coffee.

Thankfully, this is a drink that didn’t stay on the Emerald Isle for long; but it isn’t quite as old as you would think. The Irish Coffee was created in the winter of 1943 by Chef Joe Sheridan at Foynes Port Restaurant near Limerick, Ireland. Sheridan was the chef at a new restaurant designed in one of the biggest civilian airports in Europe during World War II. Foynes Port also later became an airbase for transatlantic flights that often carried political and Hollywood figures.

Typically used as a stop-over airbase for longer flights to refuel, the Foynes Port Restaurant was created for passengers that ended up staying the night due to the weather, or who just enjoyed more dignified travel.

One night, a flight traveling through the airport had to turn back, midway through its journey on a cold and dreary evening. The kind Chef Sheridan felt sorry for the freezing and worn out passengers and decided to whip up something special to lift their spirits while warming them up.

According to Irish legend, Sheridan passed out the coffee to the flight guest and was followed by a silence that descended on them all as they sipped on the new invention.

“Hey Buddy,” said a surprised American passenger, “is this Brazilian coffee?”

“No,” said Joe, “that’s Irish Coffee.”

The classic name and coffee were born.

The delicious treat became such a success and airport specialty it was sought out by anyone lucky enough to be traveling through. It wasn’t until 11 years later, in 1952, the Irish treat was introduced to the United States by travel writer, Stanton Delaplane.

Delaplane brought it to the attention of Jack Koeppler, a bartender at the Buena Vista Hotel in San Francisco and persuaded him to recreate it. However, the cream kept sinking when Koeppler tried to make the drink. This bothered him so much he decided to travel to the source, Chef Sheridan in Limerick, Ireland to learn the correct way to make and serve the special treat.

If you make it to Ireland be sure to head over to the airport, which is now known as Foynes Flying Boat & Maritime Museum and have an Irish Coffee there. But if you’re staying stateside over the next few days, give this classic recipe a try to warm you up.

Oddly enough, this is one of the few cocktails that typically tastes better when it is homemade.

Aside from having a few basic ingredients, they are all ingredients most home kitchen’s are equipped with, not bars or coffee shops. Just make sure your coffee is strong and fresh; and your whiskey is good and Irish. Don’t shy away from the sugar either. The slight sweetness helps balance out the drink.

It is a simple sipper, so just sit back and enjoy any time of day or night.

‘Do shláinte’ (a Gaelic Toast) to your health.

Good luck and enjoy!

Irish Coffee

This is the recipe offered by Joe Sheridan, to make a true Irish Coffee:

Cream – Rich as an Irish Brogue

Coffee – Strong as a Friendly Hand

Sugar – Sweet as the tongue of a Rogue

Whiskey – Smooth as the Wit of the Land

4 ounces strong rich hot coffee

1 1/2 ounce Irish Whiskey

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 ounce lightly whipped cream, for garnish

Nutmeg, grated, or shaved chocolate, for garnish

Warm the mug with hot water.

Pour the sugar and then the coffee into a warmed mug.

Stir until dissolved.

Add the Irish whiskey and stir again.

Float the cream on top by pouring it over the back of a spoon.

Do not stir again. Instead, drink the coffee through the cream.

Serve or drink immediately.

The recipe and photo are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with help from the Irish.