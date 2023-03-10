The Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, Arizona, hosts special events like one featuring the glass art of David Chihuly.

A stone bench nestled under the shade of the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, Arizona, might offer temporary relief from the sun.

Golden Barrel Cactus are featured on a memorial sun dial at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cacti emerge and spill over onto the path at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cacti and agave thrive in the climate of the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, Arizona.

Golden petals cloak the trees on either side of the path. Their tangled branches stretch across to meet each other in the middle and to create lace-like shadows on the ground. Stone walls, bordered with delicate fallen petals, line the path and enclose a variety of plants and trees, thus providing a welcome to visitors at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, Arizona.

And a warm welcome at that.

Always, for me, the term botanical garden conjured up images of lush, green plants. Plants with colorful blooms immersed in an understandably humid environment. And certainly a warm one.

So, it took a bit for me to acclimate myself to the idea that this setting into which our family had entered fit into that category. Hot, dry, prickly and every bit the opposite of lush and humid.

To be fair though, “desert” is in its formal name. Not that we needed reminding, thanks to the heat.

The design of the garden highlights a multitude of exhibits, galleries and courtyards on multiple trails that fan out from the main loop, the Desert Discovery Loop Trail.

The Desert Wildflower Loop offers gardens featuring bees, hummingbirds and butterflies. There is also a shade garden within.

An herb and edible garden can be found on the Center for Desert Living Trail.

The Sonoran Desert Nature Loop Trail is a quarter-mile loop with telescopes to view the mountain vista.

Additional gardens with varied themes exist in the Plants and People of the Sonoran Desert Loop Trail.

Perhaps, though, the stars of the garden are the cacti, a showcase of beautiful, resilient plants. And they are everywhere. Never had I ever considered there are so many different types: saguaro, prickly pear, hedgehog, golden barrel.

A stroll along any of the trails, complemented with plaques of information, yields an insightful look at a warm and striking showcase of desert beauty.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at marj.appelman@gmail.com.)