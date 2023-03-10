The internet is the gift that keeps on giving. This week Harry Fletcher with “Indy 100” reported the date that World War 3 will start. His source comes from self-described Time Travelers who are sharing their visions via TikTok.

One such prognosticator, called “Trevor the Time Traveler,” says his video posts are from two decades in the future. Hedging his bets, Trevor gives three dates, which in tandem will spell the downfall of mankind.

“Remember this date 2/21/2024,” Trevor intones. “something very big will happen.” “5/29/2030 – A third world war will start, lasting 7 years between the north and south,” Trevor warns. And the coup de gras, according to Trevor is the year “2037 – The war ends and a second baby boom happens, growing the population too high.”

Another TikTok Time Traveler goes by the handle “timevoyaging,” and according to them, Armageddon is running on a tight schedule. They say humanity is only a year away from meeting an underground species known as “Azawa,”and they are highly destructive. They will be the species who will destroy humanity as we know it.

Before you sell all of your earthly possessions and head for Montana, Dear Reader, let us look at doomsday prophecies over the years. And by years, I mean millennia. Between the years 66 and 70 CE, Simon bar Giora considered the Jewish uprising against the Romans as the final end-time battle. This event would bring about the arrival of the Messiah.

Hippolytus of Rome, Christian Historian Sextus Julius Africanus, and Irenaeus all predicted Jesus would return in the year 500. One of the prophecies was based on the dimensions of Noah’s Ark. Africanus, thinking better about it, or consulting with his agent, changed his doom date to 800.

The year 1000 was a lightning rod for a lot of apocalypse talk. When it didn’t happen, they just changed the date to 1033, making it a thousand years since Jesus’ death.

From 1346 to 1351 assorted Europeans saw The Black Death spreading across Europe as the sign of the end of times. February 1,1524 was the date foretold by a group of London astrologers, who predicted the world would end by a flood starting in London. Twenty thousand people left their homes and headed for higher ground as a precaution.

German priest and professor of theology Martin Luther said the end of the world would occur no later than 1600. Puritan minister Cotton Mather predicted the world would end in 1697. It didn’t. He revised the doomsdate (new word) two more times before giving up.

Christian sect The Shakers, foresaw the world ending in 1792 and then in 1794. Methodist Church founder John Wesley used the biblical book of Revelations to determine the end of the world in 1836.

Scottish clergyman John Cumming said it was 6000 years since the earth’s creation in 1862, signaling that the world would end. Jeane Dixon predicted a planetary alignment on February 4, 1962 would bring destruction to the world. Mass prayer meetings were held in India in preparation.

Both 15th century French seer Nostradamus and 1980s rocker Prince saw the world’s demise in 1999. And those are just a small sample of doomsday predictions from across time.

I figure, if they can do it, why can’t I? My prediction is that something will happen somewhere at some time. That’s at least as accurate as TikTok time travelers.