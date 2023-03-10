I have always heard that Microsoft Windows is the world’s most prevalent computer virus. Microsoft, hold Apple’s beer.

I have used Apple’s iPhone for over a decade now and have marveled at their company’s business model. While most corporations strive to create an easy to use product, Apple seems almost hell-bent on making their products as difficult and frustrating as possible to use.

Sure, when Microsoft’s One Drive digested half of my business computer, I was elated (sarcasm). I mean, who wouldn’t like to have a chunk of their work files sucked into the Bermuda Triangle of programs, only able to be seen under the power of a Shaman’s incantation?

Do not despair. Apple has been able to top that feat of electronic legerdemain by creating an easy-to-use phone with a single computer program for customization and, over time, dissecting it into a Frankensteinian abomination that needs an Indian guide to help one navigate the labyrinth of operation.

Simply put, a decade ago, iPhone had the iTunes program to act as a conductor to the symphonic harmony of the gadget, allowing the user to customize the instrument to an individual’s taste.

No more. First, Apple stripped the ability to add or remove apps from the phone, replacing it with a separate program called the App Store, where you could purchase more Apps, but not customize.

So, Apple decided when I was finished with a game, even though I had paid for it. It just vanished from my app collection. “How,” you might ask, “can Apple top that?”

Well, not satisfied with that act of consumer disenfranchisement, the company removed the option of coordinating your library of ebooks. Instead, a separate program called, oddly enough, Books, was created to curate your collection. However, books I have read cannot be deleted. They will never leave.

Then, in another step to becoming the DMV of operating systems, the Home Movie function on the iPhone was eliminated, leaving only the Apple TV app, where you can buy, buy, buy. Can you personalize and keep the home movies you had saved on the device? Alas, no. Somewhere in the cosmos, a series of instructional videos are teaching an alien civilization how to perform magic tricks. You’re welcome, ET.

So. Here I am, stuck with an iPhone basically only able to make telephone calls. Where are we living — in the Dark Ages?

In summary, My phone went from a friendly interface of highly customizable applications, books, home videos, and even ringtones, to a forest full of thorns and brambles, making each step a painful exercise in moving forward.

I swear, I never thought Siri would be one of the most reliable apps on the phone, even though she doesn’t get the majority of my dictation correct.

I know, I know, First World Problem. Sorry to bother you. Until I find out the secret of the Universe, I’ll just keep my thoughts to myself.

Just one last comment. It’s really my fault for having false expectations. What should I expect from a company which makes computers with only one mouse button?