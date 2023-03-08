Home lifestyle Wayback Wednesday lifestyle Wayback Wednesday March 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Caroline Clarke cheers on the sidelines as Heather Hall looks on. Caroline Clarke cheers on the sidelines as Heather Hall looks on. View Comments Editor's Picks Emergency road funds awarded to Mason County Ledger Independent - March 8, 2023 The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that Mason County Fiscal Court will receive $33,730 in County Road Aid emergency funds for flood damage repairs to Brandywine Road. Area continues storm clean-up Ledger Independent - March 6, 2023 The area continued to clean up Sunday after high winds took down trees, ripped off roofs, and otherwise damaged or destroyed property Friday evening. D.A.R. hosting breakfast in honor of Vietnam veterans Ledger Independent - March 6, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — The William Dudley chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Fleming County is hosting a Vietnam Veterans Day breakfast at the Fleming County Library. Maysville wins 2023 USA TODAY award for Best Southern Small Town Ledger Independent - March 4, 2023 USA TODAY asked its readers for help in seeking out the Best Southern Small Town, one that embodies charm and hospitality while also attracting visitors from all over the world. MPD Assistant Chief receives certificate Ledger Independent - March 3, 2023 On Monday, the Maysville Police Department released a statement congratulating Assistant Chief Chris Conley for successfully completing the Criminal Justice Executive Development Program. Load more