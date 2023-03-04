It seems like threats to America are coming from all sides in this day and age. Between Ukraine acting as a proxy for war with Russia and China floating spy balloons across the country, there are no shortages when it comes to wishing the United States ill. But according to neuroscientist Bobby Azarian, stupidity is also a threat to our nation.

In an opinion piece online at Raw Story, Azarian said like it or not, there are plenty of stupid people in the world. And that is a problem. He cites the fact that stupid people are in positions of power, including some who are running our country. Others do damage by VWD (Voting While Dumb).

I mean, look at our national news outlets and the whole social media landscape. You can’t swing a cat without hitting someone you would swear couldn’t tie their own shoes.

Azarian says while there is “collective intelligence,” there is also “collective stupidity” in our nation, and the latter wields as much influence as the former. He goes on to explain the term “stupidity” is a scientific concept, referring to a type of cognitive failure.

As opposed to intelligence and knowledge, stupidity refers to “the failure to use one’s cognitive abilities effectively.” Kind of like having book sense but no common sense.

Surprising no one, Azarian cited Donald Trump as someone who doesn’t have the self-awareness to realize he is not the sharpest tool in the shed. Sure, the opposing political party always accuses the sitting President of being as dumb as a sack of hammers. It’s not relegated to the Republican party and Presidents, either. The intelligence of AOC, Marjorie Taylor-Green and the entirety of our Supreme Court have been called into question.

According to Azarian, the smallest bit of ignorance can mushroom into a larger problem. For example, the friend with no medical training dropping knowledge bombs from information they had seen on an afternoon chat show.

Being smarter than the average bear, actual medical types have a name for this situation: the Dunning-Kruger effect, defined by Azarian as “a well-known psychological phenomenon that describes the tendency for individuals to overestimate their level of intelligence, knowledge, or competence in a particular area. They may also simultaneously misjudge the intelligence, expertise, or competence of others.”

Yeah, we’ve all met people on both ends of that spectrum. The difference is how we react in their presence. In the company of a know-it-all, one might defer to their perceived intellectual superiority. Upon meeting someone who is seen as less than Mensa material, there could be the urge to regard that person with a hint of condescension.

The easiest target is politicians, who display brilliance or ignorance depending on one’s political bent. I listen to a variety of podcasts, and the opinions are all the same: Republicans are stupid, racist, greedy, bigoted anti-Semites. Democrats, on the other hand, are stupid, racist, greedy, bigoted anti-Semites.

Bobby Azarian has just released a new book titled “The Romance of Reality: How the Universe Organizes Itself to Create Life, Consciousness, and Cosmic Complexity.” If you enjoyed his take on the science of the mind, give it a try.

If not, remember that stupid is as stupid does. Maybe Forrest Gump was right all along.