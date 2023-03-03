His business card says it all: Wile E. Coyote. Super Genius. Have brain, will travel. I have always cheered for the Coyote in the classic Road Runner cartoons, Latin name: Famishius Vulgaris Ingenuisi. I’ve always been a sucker for the underdog.

Since 1949, the always hungry species of the canine family has been trying to capture and devour the other member of this cartoon duo, the ever-elusive Road Runner. Over the course of 50 cartoons, the coyote never caught his quarry. He even

tried to take on Bugs Bunny a few times, with similar disastrous results.

Poor Wile E. was set up to fail. Animation Director and series creator Chuck Jones even made up a list of nine rules for all Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote interactions, to assist the animators working on the cartoon.

Rule 1. The Road Runner cannot harm the coyote except by going “Beep-Beep!” Rule 2. No outside force can harm the coyote – only his own ineptitude or the failure of the ACME products. Rule 3. The coyote could stop anytime – if he were not a fanatic (Repeat: “A fanatic is one who redoubles his effort when he has forgotten his aim.” -George Santayana)

Rule 4. No dialogue ever, except “Beep-Beep!” Rule 5. The Road Runner must stay on the road – otherwise, logically, he would not be called Road Runner. Rule 6. All action must be confined to the natural environment of the two characters – the Southwest American Desert.

Rule 7. All materials, tools, weapons, or mechanical conveniences must be obtained from the ACME Corporation.

Rule 8. Whenever possible, make gravity the coyote’s greatest enemy. Rule 9. The coyote is always more humiliated than harmed by his failures.

I have mentioned before in these pages the artistic talent of Wile E. A meme from 2011 sums it up best by noting, “It’s sad how Wile E. Coyote is remembered for his violence and not for his brilliant painting of tunnels.” You must admit, the coyote was skilled in painting realistic landscapes.

Fun Fact: Chuck Jones based Wile E. Coyote on Mark Twain’s’ book “Roughing It”, in which Twain describes the coyote as a “long, slim, sick, sorry-looking skeleton” and a “living, breathing allegory of the desire to want. He’s always hungry.” Jones himself stated that he based Wile E. Coyote partly on his own failure in using tools or doing repairs at home.

Still to be considered is the impact the coyote had on the local economy. Every bizarre, nonsensical contraption he purchased came from the ACME Corporation. Sure, despite how spectacularly their products failed (and they always failed), Wile E. continued to patronize their business. That is a loyal customer.

And there actually was a time when the coyote caught the runner. In the 1980 cartoon “Soup or Sonic,” Wile E. is, through a series of shenanigans, shrunk. According to the Looney Tunes Wiki, “he (the coyote) runs up to the Road Runner and throws himself at him, wrapping his entire body around one of the Road Runner’s legs.

“Thrilled, he pulls out a knife and fork to begin the feast, and only then does he look up and realize that the Road Runner is now massive compared to himself. At the very end of the cartoon, he holds up a sign to the audience: “Okay, wise guys, you always wanted me to catch him. Now what do I do?”

Personally, I don’t see all of the fuss. Road Runner probably tastes like chicken, anyway.