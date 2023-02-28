Have you ever looked up in a clear night sky at the stars trying to locate certain constellations and planets? Ever so often, you might see a shooting star or different planes flying overhead with their blinking lights. If you are lucky, you might see something like a plane or a very bright star that moves across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving faster than a typical airplane. “Airplanes generally fly about 600 mph; the Space Station flies at 17,500 mph.”

We can see it with the naked eye — no equipment is needed. It can be seen here on Earth because it reflects the light of the Sun — the same reason we can see the Moon. And for that same reason we can’t see the moon during the day, we won’t be able to see the Space Station during the day — it isn’t bright enough to see. It can only be seen when it is dawn or dusk at your location. “As such, it can range from one sighting opportunity a month to several a week, since it has to be light and dark and the Space Station just happens to be overhead. For instance, this month, we might be able to see it Tuesday,

March 7 at 5:59 a.m., and Thursday, March 9 at 6:01 a.m. It passes over Kentucky many times during the month, but it has to be 40 degrees or more above the horizon to be visible.

[email protected] is a site where you can register for alerts to let you know when you can see the International Space Station fly over Maysville or wherever you live. The tracker will also show you where the Space Station is right now and its path 90 minutes ahead and where it was 90 minutes ago. There is a dark overlay which shows you where it is nighttime in the world.

As you watch it pass by, think of all the amazing things going on in that station. A lot of people may not understand why we need to put money in space exploration. Look around folks! We need help here on Earth! Yes, we do – and the experiments and investigations going on up there advance scientific understanding of OUR planet, improve human health, develop cutting-edge technologies and inspire and educate those kids in the classroom- the leaders of tomorrow, through successful international partnership. What a concept! Working with people, collabratively for the greater good of our planet!

For example, the eight-man crew flying over your head is investigating studies from the Canadian Space Agency. CSA is studying the combined effect of cardiovascular and respiratory changes on blood pressure regulation during spaceflight which could support development of ways to deal with these risks here. Japanese Aerospace Exploration (JAXA) is creating florescence images of biological samples, providing data on the fundamental nature of cellular and tissue structure and function in real time.

This past month, the crew members aboard the International Space Station conducted scientific investigations which included testing an autonomous sound, evaluating a high-resolution camera and demonstrating a carbon dioxide removal technology. Microphones collect acoustic information and a sensor can detect anomalies in the sounds made by machines and provide early indication of equipment failure. This has potential applications in monitoring of machinery in manufacturing, home settings, health care and infrastructure development here on Earth. The results from the high-resolution camera could support development of cameras with greater resolution detail and sharpness for imaging needs on future explorations of the moon and Mars. The Four Bed CO2 Scrubber demonstrates a technology for removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere on a space craft with potential applications on Earth in environments that require removal of carbon dioxide to protect workers and equipment.

The Space Station is a microgravity laboratory with a multitude of specialized research facilities and tools. In the past 20 years of research and 3,300 experiments that have been hosted aboard the station it has supported many scientific breakthroughs in medicine, technology and environmental issues. The findings have aided new players to enter the space marketplace and launch flourishing businesses back on Earth. With the help of students like Braden May from Maysville and others like him studying Space Engineering at Morehead State University, the universe is an open classroom ready to make history daily.

Readers may email questions to [email protected] at Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville