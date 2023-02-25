Since we have some newbies at work, I decided it was the perfect time to dust off my shaggy dog stories to regale them. And, since it has been a while since I’ve put some into print, I decided to share them with you, as well. You’re welcome.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, Wiki defines the shaggy dog story as “an extremely long-winded anecdote characterized by extensive narration of typically irrelevant incidents and terminated by an anticlimax.”

According to William and Mary Morris in “The Morris Dictionary of Word and Phrase Origins,” the original story goes something like this:

An advertisement was placed in the Times announcing a search for a shaggy dog. The advertiser is organizing a competition to find the shaggiest dog in the world, and after a lengthy exposition of the search for such a dog, a winner is presented to the aristocratic instigator of the competition, who says, “I don’t think he’s so shaggy.”

The point of the joke is to stretch it out as long as possible, then punctuate it with the most inane, unfunny punch line imaginable. It leaves the listener either perplexed or frustrated, and the storyteller giddy at getting their friends hooked into the tale in the first place.

Have you heard the story of the Banana and a Piece of String? I found it online. “In this tale a landlord is plagued by a leprechaun, who each evening prevails upon him to lend the leprechaun a half (then a quarter, then an eighth and so on, this joke can and has gone on for over an hour) of a banana and a piece of string.

“Each night, an explosion occurs in the room given to the leprechaun, increasing in violence as the quantity of banana decreases, beginning with a mere ruffling of the bedclothes and ending in the complete destruction of the inn.

“Finally, with his inn utterly destroyed, the landlord begs to know what the leprechaun has done and the leprechaun at last agrees to tell him but only on the condition that the landlord never tells anyone the secret. And to this day he never has.” Unsatisfying, isn’t it? Therein lies the beauty. The story can be as short or long as you’d like, depending on how sadistic you are feeling at the time.

Another example is the story of a guy who goes to the doctor because of a stomach ache, and the doctor gives him some pills, and warns him of the side effect, headaches, so he gives him tablets for headaches, but these would give him a sore throat, so he gives him a syrup for a sore throat, and lastly warns him of the syrup’s side effect: Stomach ache.

The longest one I have ever told was the tale of the orange ping pong ball with black polka dots on it. I shared it with a friend on a drive back from Lexington, and I stretched it out to about a half hour.

When I got to the horrid punchline, my friend got so angry she didn’t talk to me the rest of the trip home. Which is the best you can hope for after wasting a half hour of someone’s life. Ask me sometime and I’ll tell you the tale…as long as you have the time.