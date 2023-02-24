The company that makes Culligan water purification systems has started television advertising again. Which, as things do, made me wax nostalgic for the business’ old commercials, with Cincinnati celebrity Colleen Sharp yelling, “Hey, Culligan Man!”

Sure, today’s TV ads have flash, popping music and computer graphics out the wazoo, but how many of them do you actually remember? I mean, in a good way. Aside from the AFLAC duck (who I think is older than I am), which TV spots or tag lines can you recall?

Give me the old days of advertising with “I can’t believe I ate the whole thing (Alka Seltzer),” or “plop plop, fizz fizz, oh, what a relief it is (again, Alka Seltzer).”

I’m miss the Kwik Brothers, pitching the King Kwik convenience stores. Sure, the twins were the same person doing a split screen to play the roles of both siblings, but in the 1970s it was just the ticket to make a bottle of wine sound tasty to a 13-year-old me.

“How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop?” was the query of a young animated lad to a wise old owl. The answer was always, “One…two…three…then a crunch as the owl bit the lollipop clean in half.” Leaving the viewer with the answer of three.

Being a serious young fellow, I took time on an extended family drive to try it myself. The answer I came up with was 664. You are more than welcome to try it yourself and see if your results vary.

How many of us ignored the dire warnings of Mr. Whipple and squeezed the Charmin? And, if you did, was the experience worth the effort?

I never made it to his Big Bargain Barn, but I would have loved to take a trip there, because owner Cash Amburgey told me I would save a ton of cash with Cash.

On game shows in olden times, no contestant left the studio empty-handed. Also-rans were gifted with a copy of the show’s home game, as well as a year’s supply of Rice-A-Roni, the San Francisco treat.

“I’m Chiquita Banana and I’m here to say I am the top banana in the world today,” was the jingle for…wait for it…Chiquita Bananas. At the salon, did you ever think of Madge giving your hands a luxurious spa treatment in Palmolive dishwashing liquid?

Back in the day, Mrs. Olsen was always in her kitchen with a steaming percolator full of Folgers Coffee at the ready.

And how can I write about famous TV pitchmen, women and so on and not mention Mikey? Life cereal had the reputation of being an “adult food,” lacking the flair or marketability of Cap’n Crunch or Tony the Tiger.

The ad team at Quaker Oats (the company that makes Life) was up to the challenge, introducing a little kid with a picky palate named “Mikey.” It turns out Mikey loved Life cereal, and the phrase “Mikey Likes It” became part of the era’s pop culture. As a matter of fact, Mikey’s commercial ran for a staggering 13 years.

And those are just the highlights. It could be argued that today’s multitude of ads across hundreds of television channels vie for a viewer’s head space. Comparing now to the time when there were three or four channels is not fair. My response is that quality will out. And while the ads of our parent’s generation might not populate the shelves of grocery stores any more, the salespeople who shilled for them live on in our minds.