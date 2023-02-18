Stanley Smolak used wood he found in the area to create the art found in Legs Inn in Cross Village, Michigan.

Using wood he found in the area of Cross Village, Michigan, Stanley Smolak, along with the Ottawa Indians, designed and created unique objects for Legs Inn.

White stove legs lining the roof of Legs Inn inspire the name of the restaurant in Cross Village, Michigan.

I propped my phone up on a picnic table a few steps away from the black iron trellis where my youngest sister posed and waited for my other sister and me to join her. Standing on the stone walkway, she’d become enveloped in the floral explosion around her: hanging baskets of purple petunias, golden black-eyed Susans and lavender coneflowers. The majestic sapphire water of Lake Michigan on the horizon behind her. It’s why we picked that specific spot to take our picture.

When my sisters and I travel together, we typically only stage one picture. This practice serves us well, as it takes the pressure off of feeling we have to maintain a picture-worthy appearance. So the location of the photo is important.

And while we could have picked from any number of beautiful settings in Michigan, we opted to seal our moment in time at Legs Inn in Cross Village.

Constructed by Stanley Smolak, a Polish immigrant who settled in Cross Village, Michigan, in 1921 after coming to the United States in 1912, Legs Inn consists of stone after unique stone stacked upon each other and bonded with cement. And accented with a quirky wooden door and window frames.

Smolak, along with the Ottowa Indians, gathered the stones from Lake Michigan and the wood, specifically driftwood, tree limbs and roots, from the surrounding area.

Recognized as a state historic landmark, Legs Inn gets its name from a row of inverted white stove legs lining the front-side roof of the building.

Like its exterior, the interior of the structure is equally fascinating. Using the same combination of materials, Smolak and the Ottawa Indians created furniture and fixtures. Twisted and knotted, with painted-on eyes and mouths, the wood takes on life. And the figures of real invented creatures inhabit the dining rooms, producing a spirited ambiance.

My sisters and I made our way there from Petoskey via M-119. We’d spent the day meandering up the scenic byway, also known as the Tunnel of Trees, enjoying the view of Lake Michigan, as well as the unique towns and shops along the way.

Since we were met with a short wait for an outside table, the three of us threaded our way through the dining rooms and out the back door. We filed passed the outdoor diners and stopped when we reached the property’s fence line. The deep blue waters of Lake Michigan stretched out before us for as far as we could see.

Soon, though, our table was ready.

Hardy white hydrangea plants, complemented by a row of boxed red flowers, lined the outside dining area. Out of the corner of my eye, I detected movement. At first I saw only one, but then I noticed the others: a carefree chorus of bees buzzed wistfully from bloom to bloom.

Combined with the enchanting interior atmosphere and the picturesque outdoor views is the Legs Inn’s delicious Polish cuisine. Pierogies, potato pancakes, traditional Polish sour soup, Polish-style crepes and stuffed cabbage rolls. All prepared fresh from locally-sourced ingredients. Presented with informed and friendly service.

Like the setting, experiencing a meal at Legs Inn is unique and enjoyable. And following the meal, a picturesque place for a photo to preserve the memories.

–

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])