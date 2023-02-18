I found a meme online Wednesday that hit so close to home that I felt compelled to share it with you. “You think you know stress? When I grew up, if you missed a TV show you just missed it. Forever.” What follows is a deep dive down the rabbit hole to view what entertainment occupied my adolescent mind.

The holy grail in my childhood was the TV series “The Six Million Dollar Man.”

Specifically, the pilot episode, titled Population: Zero. I loved it as soon as I saw it and wanted to watch it again. And again. And again.

I scoured the TV Guide each and every week to see if ABC would rerun the episode.

When it did, months later, I was able to tape the episode on my cassette recorder (VCRs were not available commercially at the time). I listened to the music and dialogue and let my imagination provide the visuals as I ran around the yard in slow motion.

TV talk show host Mike Douglas spent a week at the new Florida tourist attraction Walt Disney World years ago. Douglas and guest Phyllis Diller were filmed riding the Haunted Mansion, giving viewers a preview of the ride, including funny commentary by the hosts. I have been searching for a clip of that episode since 1976. Alas, even the benefits of modern technology has not found a solution to that childhood conundrum.

Music duo Captain and Tennille hosted a variety show in the 1970s. One skit that stuck in my mind was about a comic poker game between actor Hal Lindon, comic John Byner and the Captain (Daryl Dragon). I will not bore you with the details of the bit, but I spent several decades trying to find that clip. Which I did, eventually, thanks to the Information Age.

Closer to home, the Great Amwell Company produced a film about Huckleberry Finn in Maysville in the 1980s. Lots of locals got a shot at the big screen as extras. One scene featured a mob. William Dickson and I were placed in the back next to what I contend was the world’s only carnivorous horse. Russ Dickson, on the other hand, was placed front and center of the action, proving talent will out.

Thanks to the internet, a lot of video bits can be found from our televised past. Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) allow us to prerecord movies, sporting events and television programs that we would like to see and rewatch over and over to our heart’s desire.

For those of you who dismiss the TV as an Idiot Box or a Boob Tube, remember this is the medium through which a lot of us marveled at man’s first steps on the Moon, gasped at the machinations exposed during the Watergate trials, and recoiled in horror at the atrocities of 9-11.

It’s easy to make fun of TV; goodness knows it gives people more than enough ammunition for derision. But for some of us, it also allows a view into our past life.

Sometimes, like The Six Million Dollar Man, in slow motion.