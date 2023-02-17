To every member of the Bald Battalion, please take no offense. This is my journey, not yours. Hairy or hairless, this tale is of one person’s path.

Hair or not to hair…that is the question. As annoying as my locks were (when I had them), tending to fewer follicles came with a myriad of choices. Do I keep my hair, in whatever iteration, or do I take it all off, opting for a bald pate?

It has been a puzzle which has vexed me for decades. Within six months after my Father passed, my hair started falling out in record strands. I have photos of my lovely locks to prove to you skeptics that I am speaking the truth. I had hair. Once upon a time.

Army basic training, though was the final nail in my follicle’s coffin. Shaved off, never to return.

To tell the truth, even when I had a mop, it was troublesome. My stylist described it as straight, curly and wavy, thin, sort of thick, and thick. It figures. Even my hair refused to be normal. Which left me a choice: what hair style (or combination thereof) should I choose?

I fiddle with my hairstyle all of the time. Before you spit out your Cheerios in laughter, allow me to temper that statement by clarifying that I fuss with the hair I have left.

For a while now I have forgone my usual bald and clean shaven look (with a goatee tossed in here or there) and let my hair grow where it may. The result was what I referred to as the Full Santa.

Over last week’s vacation, though, boredom crept in and I decided to experiment with my two signature looks. After all, with a canvas that looks like my face, what could one possibly do to make it look any goofier?

So, with those words of self-confidence in mind, I shaved off my facial hair and let stand what had grown on the top of my pate. Giving it no more thought, I continued to enjoy the last of my vacation.

The bitter light of self realization set in on my first day back at the office. I passed the washroom mirror and, to my horror, saw the image of what would happen if Senator Bernie Sanders and “The Love Boat’s” Captain Stubing ever had a kid staring back at me. The younger amongst our work force helpfully suggested I looked more like Captain Underpants with a toupee. And you thought the money spent on their college education was wasted.

If any of you Dear Readers have creative suggestions, please feel free to insert them here. I’ll start. My current hairstyle looks like a silver-haired Emo Philips. Perhaps a moldy Chia Pet trying to be grown months past its sell-by date.

An octogenarian Dora the Explorer, possibly. The winner of a micro labradoodle look-alike contest. A body double for Red Skelton’s Clem Kadiddlehopper. Scarecrow from “The Wizard of Oz.” Coincidentally, we both are on the lookout for some brains.

I look like an old Gregorian monk. Or after a bender, I wore the salad bowl instead of the lamp shade. Any way you slice it, barring a miraculous medical breakthrough, I am going to be bald for the rest of my life. Which some say is beautiful. I’m on the fence on the subject. I’ll get back to you