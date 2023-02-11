“He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, “Quiet! Be still!” Then the wind died down and it was completely calm.” Mark 4:39

The Bible tells us that troubles will assail us. Sometimes so severe and so deafening to be categorized as a tempest. “A tempest is a violent windy storm.” (According to Oxford Languages) Often these storms have waves that are described as tumultuous. Some synonyms for tumultuous are deafening, thunderous, and intense. (According to Oxford Languages) The Bible says no matter the storms that uprise, He will guide us. He will be our safe harbor. He will shelter us with His wings. The same power that was in Jesus is in us.

Before the days of advanced technology, sailors utilized lighthouses. These structures were simple, mammothly tall, and withstand-a-hurricane sturdy. They had immense light that emanated which acted as a signal. The light came from, essentially, oil and wick, reflecting and refractory lenses, as well as a mechanical gear box that allowed movement. Light house keepers were vigilant and moved the light’s beam on a schedule throughout the night. Light houses sent messages to sailors that either said, “STAY AWAY, DANGER, BEWARE! or COME THIS WAY!” (Oceanservice.noaa.gov)

God is our light house. He is too complex and too grand to fully comprehend, but to have Him and to know Him and to love Him is quite simple. God is bigger than any problem that we face. He stands at the end our or days as well as in the here and now and at the first moment of our intentional design. God is stronger than anything, even the tempest that threatens our well-being.

In Mark 4:36-39 readers are shown a frightful scene with a reassuring message. “A furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat, so that it was nearly swamped. Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion. The disciples woke him and said to him, “Teacher, don’t you care if we drown? He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, “Quiet! Be still!” Then the wind died down and it was completely calm.”

The message readers can take away is, although the world around them rages and they are tossed about, they have the power to stay composed and experience peace.

The Bible says that those who love Him will see days of trouble. Remember Job? That man had trouble upon trouble, and yet he loved God. In fact, that’s why he had trouble.

The Devil was convinced he could turn Job away from God by breaking him down, destroying his health, and stripping him of those he loved. Job was restored after the storm because he believed in God despite the storm.

Christ followers must hold dearly to God. They must believe in his promises. They must stay focused on His light and leading. They must keep their eyes open to see His good works.

God’s love is the beacon for His children. He is their light that says come closer, the way is safe or stay clear, stay afloat for this way is dangerous. His love whispers, “Hold on to me, and I will guide you.” With the power of Christ in us, we have the potential to tell storms, “you don’t define me, you won’t ruin me”. “I will not quake in your presence because He that is in me is greater than any storm.”

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.” Isaiah 43:2