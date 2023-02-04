Okay, the end of the world might not be much of a step up from yesterday’s gripe-fest, but at least today’s conundrum is a problem with a solution. Tim Newcomb in “Popular Mechanics” reports that we, as a species, could go extinct.

“That’s not so bad,” you think to yourself. “At least there was a possibility of a solution suggested in the first paragraph.” Uh, I might have oversold the solution part.

Humans can survive…as long as we find five more Earth-type planets.

Newcomb brings us this insight straight from the scientists at Stanford, comparing us to the dinosaurs. And we all know how that turned out. Several hit movies, tons of movie-related toy sales and a spot in the Ark Encounter in Williamstown. If this is made into a movie, I want Chris Evans to play me.

Why are we about to go the way of the Dodo, you might wonder. Because the white lab coat folk say we are running low on the resources we need to keep us alive.

Possibly within decades. Not wanting to disagree with smart people who wear scientific overcoats, but I gently beg to differ.

Apparently the guys and gals at Stanford have never heard of Norman Borlaug. He was an American agronomist who was the architect of what is called the Green Revolution. His work planetwide creating disease-resistant varieties of wheat earned him the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.

Oh, and along the way, Borlaug has been credited with saving over a billion lives from starvation. His work in Mexico, Pakistan and India allowed those countries to almost double their wheat yields.

Paul Ehrlich, author of 1968’s “The Population Bomb,” also calls Stanford his home, and says humanity is not sustainable. According to Ehrlich, “To maintain our lifestyle— yours and mine, basically—for the entire planet, you’d need five more Earths. Not clear where they’re gonna come from.” Not to be a Negative Nelly, but we seem to have done fine for the 55 years since Ehrlich made that prediction. Just sayin’.

According to Newcomb’s article, this is considered the sixth mass extinction event in Earth’s history, not counting the death of disco. Stanford fossil researcher Tony Barnosky says fossil record research suggests today’s rate of extinction is 100 times

faster than typical history.

At least Ehrlich is pithy in his scare-mongering, boiling our dilemma down to “Humanity is very busily sitting on a limb that we’re sawing off.”

Since this is supposed to be the sixth such occurrence, I decided to see when the five other mass extinction events were. According to the site “ourworldindata.org,” The first was 444 million years ago at the end of the Ordovician age, when intense glacial and interglacial periods wiped out 86 percent of species on Earth.

The second was 360 million years ago in the late Devonian period, when rapid growth and diversification of land took out 75 percent of Earth’s species.

Next came the third extinction at the end of the Permian age, about 250 million years ago, when intense volcanic activity in Siberia caused global warming, whacking a whopping 96% of the planet’s species.

The fourth was at the end of the Triassic period, when underwater volcanic activity killed off 80% of the world’s species. That was 200 million years ago. And finally, the fifth was a mere 65 million years ago at the end of the Cretaceous period, the mass extinction event that killed off the dinosaurs. An asteroid impact in Yucatan, Mexico caused a global cataclysm and rapid cooling.

Which brings us to the sixth, which some scientists say is happening now, thanks to humans burning tons of fossil fuels. According to the “World Atlas,” a thousand species have become extinct in our 200 thousand years on the planet.

Wow, that is not a bright side at all. I guess we should start looking for five planets to inhabit. Though, given our record, we will probably ruin those, as well.