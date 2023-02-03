This is a Post-Festivus rant, since I do not have the patience to wait until next year for the airing of grievances. If you have any gripes to add, feel free to sing along. My complaint? Stuff of which I have become tired.

Let me start with the Pseudo-Royals, Harry and Meghan. Haven’t they passed their “sell by” date? Harry’s bachelor antics were enough to make an angel blush. Getting married, though, has exponentially increased the cringe factor. Seriously, how long can the royal has-beens milk their ersatz celebrity for another buck? I mean, even Paris Hilton eventually faded from the limelight.

Unlike Flo, the pitch person for Progressive Insurance. Having made the transition from cheerleader for the product to irritating scold, I think it is time for Flo to take a permanent retirement. And, if possible, take the Geico Gekko with her. I miss the old days when Kelsey Grammer did the original voiceover for the titular lizard.

Sarah McLachlan. I respect and admire her talent and activism. That comes to a stop, however, when the subject swerves into showing disturbing photos of abused dogs on television.

I am the type of person who laments the death of a bug on my car windshield. To have that horror funneled into my living room is not only anguishing, but also infuriating. I have never been a fan of emotional blackmail, even when it comes to a subject about which I am passionate.

My support of animal rights are because I believe as humans, it is our duty to protect the critters. I do not need a guilt trip tour guide to lead me by the nose to what should be an obvious humanitarian philosophy.

And then there are the TV weather scarers. Long ago, the TV forecasts were given by avuncular folks who dryly read the weather, then throw the newscast back to Biff Studly, the sports anchor.

Today, weather is as much infotainment as it is information. The bigger the meteorological concern, the bigger the hyperbole. And this time of year is like Sweeps Week. The only difference is while Discovery Channel has Shark Week to drive up the ratings, news divisions have climate catastrophes.

I’ve joked on these pages before about the yearly warnings regarding the White Death and Snowmageddon. But seriously, have you noticed the forecasts have pretty much blown past predictions of snow and have focused more on ice and sleet, along with the dreaded wintry mix? It’s the weather version of “if it bleeds, it leads.” It is enough to make one scream.

I am sick and tired of computer animation. Remember the days of Loony Tunes, Jonny Quest and Scooby Doo? Gone! As much as I enjoy the Minions and…and…the Minions, I would much rather see classic Disney animation than Pixar computer generated design.

Last but not least, I am tired of people complaining all of the time. Like…ummm…well. It seems I have been hoisted by my own petard. Never fear, Dear Reader. Tomorrow’s column will be all sunshine and rainbows. Possibly. Odds are fifty-fifty. Place your bets now!